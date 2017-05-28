Business —Govt to step up mergers in PSU banks; Adani Power net loss at Rs 4961 cr

Finance minister Arun Jaitley has said that the Centre will pursue more mergers in the state-run banking space as the aim is to have a handful of strong and bigger banks of international level. He also confirmed that the government has expressed its intention of consolidation in the public sector banking space against the backdrop of the mountain of bad loans. The Bharatiya Mahila Bank and five associate lender merged with the State Bank of India on April 1, pushing the country’s largest lender among the top 50 banks globally.

Country’s largest realty firm DLF’s promoters are likely to enter into an agreement with Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC in the next few weeks to sell their 40 per cent stake in rental business for an estimated Rs. 13,000 crore. DLF expects the deal to be concluded by October this year after receiving regulatory and all other approvals. GIC will approach fair trade regulator CCI for approval while DLF would take approval from minority shareholders.

National Aluminium Company Limited has said that it registered a growth of 25.23 percent with a net profit of Rs 268 crore in the fourth quarter of 2016-17 against Rs 214 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal. However, the net profit for the full fiscal year has dropped. The company has posted a net profit of Rs 669 crore, compared to Rs 787 crore achieved during the previous year

Indian coal miner Adani’s proposed coal mine in remote central Queensland would consist of six open-cut pits and up to five underground mines to supply Indian power plants is in doubt after the Queensland Government decided not to facilitate a potential $900 million federal loan. Adani has postponed its final investment decision on the project until the State Government gives “clarity” over lower or deferred royalties. Adani had been seeking a $900-million loan to build a coal railway line.

Adani Power has claimed that its consolidated net loss during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,960.53 crore from a profit of Rs 1,021.19 crore in the corresponding period of 2015-16. The consolidated net profit for the quarter was hit by the non-recognition of compensatory tariff for Mundra plant, following the judgement by the Hon’ble Supreme Court regarding the matter.