  In your World —Donald Trump to decide on climate change deal; Yemen faces 'deadly' cholera outbreak

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 28 May 2017 11:06 AM

US President Donald Trump has told confidants, including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt that he plans to leave a landmark international agreement on climate change. On Saturday, Trump said in a Twitter post he would make a decision on whether to support the Paris climate deal next week. The summit of G7 wealthy nations pitted Trump against the leaders of Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Canada and Japan on several issues. Trump came under concerted pressure from the other leaders to honour the 2015 Paris Agreement on curbing carbon emissions.

The CCTV images of the suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, has been released by the police. The footage is before he attacked Manchester Arena killing 22 people. Currently, 14 locations are being searched and 11 men remain in custody on suspicion of terror offences. The bomber’s identity was known within two hours of the attack. The UK threat level has been reduced from critical to severe and soldiers deployed to support the police will be gradually withdrawn from Monday. Police have also appealed to the public for the bombers movement since May 18.

The Islamic State has claimed that it was behind an attack on a bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt. The attack killed at least 29 people and wounded about 25 others on Friday. The witnesses said that masked men boarded several vehicles carrying the Christians and opened fire at close range. Hours later Egypt responded with airstrikes against terrorist camps near Sinai Peninsula and on border with Libya. President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi said six strikes hit the Libyan town of Derna.

Thousands of opposition supporters marched through the streets of Caracas to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the closing of Radio Caracas Television. On this day in 2007 then President Hugo Chavez refused to renew the license of RCTV which was the country’s oldest and most-watched private channel. The channel was accused of violating broadcasting laws. Chavez replaced the network with a state-run channel. Police officers met protesters with tear gas and used water cannons to disperse them as they arrived on the Francisco Fajardo highway.

A cholera outbreak in Yemen has renewed focus on the country’s under-resourced and damaged water treatment facilities. A team from UNICEF examined a water treatment facility in Sanaa on Saturday where they are helping to provide services and resources that have been lacking during the past two years of war. Cholera spreads through a bacteria found in contaminated water. Earlier this month, a cholera outbreak had killed 124 people in the first two weeks of the month and another 11,100 people were believed to have been infected.

First Published | 28 May 2017 11:06 AM
