Sports Wrap — Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to clinch FA Cup; Messi and party wins Copa Del Rey

Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to deny the English Premier League champion a double on Sunday. Aaron Ramsey was the match-winner restoring Arsenal’s lead in the 79th minute shortly after Diego Costa leveled for 10-man Chelsea at Wembley Stadium. Arsenal had the luxury of a man advantage from the 68th when Victor Moses received a second yellow card for diving. Alexis Sanchez put the ball in the net after four minutes; it was initially disallowed when Ramsey was adjudged to be interfering with play while offside. But the decision by Anthony Taylor’s assistant was overturned by the referee.

Lionel Messi and Neymar scored one goal each against Alaves to help Barcelona win the Copa Del Rey for the third time in a row. FC Barcelona beat Alaves 3-1. The two unstoppable players wrapped up the match just before halftime. First it was Messi, who took a pass at the edge of the box from Neymar and left-footed it into the net for a 1-0 lead at minute 30. Three minutes later the young Alaves striker Theo Hernandez tied it up 1-1. Neymar drove the ball into the net to make it 2-1 seconds before first half ended. Barca’s Paco Alcacer scored to make the difference 3-1 at half time.

PSG won the Coupe De France for a record 11th time, after they defeated Angers 1-0 in the final on Saturday evening. The match went into the interval logged at 0-0. The two teams could not get any momentum in their play in the opening 20 minutes of the second half and the intensity of the first half especially from Unai Emery’s side had slowed down. PSG secured the win in stoppage time when Angers’ Cissokho deflected Di Maria’s cross into his own net.

The Pakistan hockey team has left for the United Kingdom to take part in the World League, which will be held from June 15 to June 25. Pakistan is part of Pool B, in the FIH Hockey World League which also includes India, Scotland, Canada, and Netherlands. Pakistan will play against Netherlands on June 15, Canada on June 16, India on June 18, and Scotland on June 19. The top six teams of the tournament will qualify for the Hockey World Cup. The hockey team will play a three-match series with Ireland before the world league.

Defending champions China will meet South Korea in the final of the 2017 Sudirman Cup after both teams won their semi-final matches at Gold Coast, Australia, on Saturday. South Korea beat Thailand 3-1, while China outlasted Japan 3-2 to keep their chances of retaining the title alive. South Korea’s youthful squad made light work of Thailand. They pulled off three-straight wins after Thailand had made a victorious start. China lost the mixed doubles to Japan giving them an early lead. However, China turned to Lin Dan to even things up, as he got the better of Kenta Nishimoto.