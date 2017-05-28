Kolkata — Rabindra Sarobar littered with debri; Uma Bharti pledges support to check Ganga erosion

The NGT has carried an assessment of the Rabindra Sarobar and found that the area is littered with debris. The committee has imposed certain restrictions on the clubs around the lake.

The pass percentage of students in the Madhyamik Examination rose by 3% this year. Officials attributed the rising pass percentage to the revised syllabus.

The Trinamool-led State government celebrated its first anniversary after being re-elected to power last year. Blood donation camps were organised and ambulance services were inaugurated to mark the occasion.

Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti said that her ministry will co-operate with the West Bengal government to check Ganga erosion but stressed proposals should be drafted properly.

Sixteen thousand police personnel have donated blood over the past one week to overcome the blood crisis in the state. The Chief Minister had earlier urged for voluntary blood donation camps in the city.