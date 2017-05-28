Socially Online —Google adds ‘Personal’ tab; Pinterest introduces food search features

Google has added a ‘Personal’ tab in search results to show content from private sources. The Personal tab narrows down search query and shows results from your Google accounts. The “Personal” tab can be found behind the “More” menu and will surface results like Gmail messages and calendar events from users signed-in accounts. Users can either immediately open an image result or click through to do a deeper search in Google Photos.

Pinterest has recently introduced several new food search features on its official blog. The social media company is making it easier to find recipes those users may actually attempt in the kitchen. Users can reportedly search for recipes with more detail. Sorting can now be based on things like total time for preparation and cooking, diet and ingredients you actually have in your kitchen at that very moment.

Two Kiwi dads, Rory Birkbeck and Aaron Sinclair have designed ‘Safe Surfer’, an application which blocks harmful websites and enforces safe search options on Google and YouTube so pornographic material can be accidentally seen. Safe Surfer is an extension of the duo’s original solution, which operated over people’s home Wi-Fi connection. The application covers smart phones or tablets when they are away from home or not connected to their own Wi-Fi.

St. Johns County, in Florida, United States has a new app that gives real-time updates on roads and traffic along with beach access locations, and what amenities and facilities are available. The app called “Reach the Beach” is helping visitors spend less time in their cars and more time on the beach. This app provides quick access to traffic conditions. This free service allows users to see where lifeguards are stationed and what emergency contacts you should have stored in your phone.

Mobile health platform has launched a birth control app called the ‘Nurx’. The new mobile health platform that launched earlier this month in Michigan is offering women access to birth control from state-licensed doctors and partner pharmacies. Through the Nurx app, women can get birth control delivered to their homes. The developers said that the app offers easier access to birth control at a time when contraceptives are under fire.