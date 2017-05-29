Business Wrap — ONGC to aggressively increase portfolio; Helion venture to raise early stage fund & more

State-run explorer and producer ONGC is seeking to acquire more assets at a time when fuel consumption is rising steadily in the country. ONGC has decided to aggressively expand its acreage under exploration and production from July once the government starts accepting bids for 26 unexplored sedimentary basins. The company intends to increase its exploration and production acreage at least by 30% over the next few years from 90,000 square kilometres at present.

Helion Venture Partners is raising a new early-stage fund called Unitary Helion, which will target a corpus of $100 million. Unitary Helion will invest in financial technology firms, digital marketplaces and value-chain innovation in core sectors such as financial services, agri-business, logistics and healthcare. Unitary Helion will look at creating a portfolio of 18 to 20 companies. Rahul Chandra, MD of Helion Venture is targeting a first close of $40 million by October.

Fintech company ePayLater has partnered with IRCTC to offer the ‘buy now, pay later’ service. This service allows eligible customers to purchase railway tickets without making a payment at the time of the transaction. The payment can be done within the next 14 days of buying a ticket. IRCTC records almost 6 lakh transactions per day and ePayLater aims to capture 5 per cent of this volume in the next six months. Eligibility of a customer will be checked through past transaction history, social media and other parameters.

The Council of Leather Export has claimed that Big brands of world fashion may drift away from Kolkata to Bangladesh, Pakistan and China, if the notification banning cattle trade for slaughter stays. These big brands import finished hide from Kolkata. The lack of supply of animal skin has already cost Rs 6,000-crore to the industry. The exporters have now sought chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s intervention.

Bank of Scotland has unveiled the design of its new £10 polymer note, which is due to enter circulation in the autumn. The front of the note will continue to feature Scottish novelist and poet Sir Walter Scott alongside The Mound in Edinburgh. However, it will now feature a steam locomotive hauling a heritage tourist train. The new note, which was designed by banknote manufacturer De La Rue, is slightly smaller than the existing one in circulation.

First Published | 29 May 2017 9:21 AM