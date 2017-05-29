Sport Wrap — Vettel Ferrari’s ‘number one’; Paes to continue with Lipsky in French Open 2017 & more

By NewsX Bureau
- Leander Paes will continue his partnership with American Scott Lipsky into the French Open after a successful run so far in Challenger and ATP events. At the French Open, they would open by facing the Crypriot and Luxembourgian pairing of Marcos Baghdatis and Gilles Muller in the first round. Paes and Lipsky have reached the semi-finals of ATP 250 Geneva Open, won the Tallahassee Challenger and made the semis of the Bordeaux Challenger.
- In a record 20th appearance at the French Open, Venus Williams has eased into the second round with a straight sets victory over Qiang Wang of China. Wang is currently ranked 52nd in the world. Williams, who is seeded 10th, saved two set points to win 6-4, 7-6. The 36-year-old American will play Kurumi Nara of Japan in the next round. Venus, who made her debut in 1997, has never won a Roland Garros and was runner-up to sister Serena in 2002 French open.
- Sebastian Vettel has increased his lead at the top of the Formula One Championship after winning the Monaco Grand Prix. He finished ahead of Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen with Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo third in his Red Bull. The victory is Vettel’s second at the circuit and the first time a Ferrari has been at the top of the podium since Michael Schumacher won the race in 2001. It was also Vettel’s third win of the season, extending his lead in the standings over Lewis Hamilton to 25 points.
- Leicester City has won the prestigious Hong Kong Soccer Sevens tournament after winning all six games in the two-day tournament. The club stunned Aston Villa in the final match of the tournament after claiming an impressive 3-0 win. Two goals from Josh Eppiah and one from Josh Gordon ensured that the Hong Kong title returns to Leicester for the first time since 2013.
- After dominating the first day of the British round of the World Rallycross Championship on Saturday, Norway’s Petter Solberg led the PSRX Volkswagen Sweden team to a maiden 1-2 victory in the final at Lydden Hill on Sunday. Petter Solberg took the chequered flag in a time of 4 minutes 9.602 seconds leading his teammate Kristoffersson over the line. Ford Focus driver Andreas Bakkerud took the third spot.
