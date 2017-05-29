In Your World — N Korea launches ballistic missile; anti-government protest in Brazil & more

By NewsX Bureau
29 May 2017
- North Korea on Monday apparently fired a short-range ballistic missile that landed in Japan’s maritime economic zone. In response Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that his country cannot accept North Korea continually taking provocative actions. Abe added that Japan will continue coordinating with the US to take concrete steps to deter North Korea. He also said that Japan will make utmost efforts to protect its people, while staying in close touch with South Korea and other countries.
- Thousands of people gathered at Copacabana beach on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro to watch some of the country’s most talented musicians perform in protest of under attack President Michel Temer. The concert titled “Direct Elections Now” featured Brazilian music legends. Brazilian people are calling for new presidential elections while pressure mounts on the country’s leader to resign amid corruption allegations. Brazil’s highest court is investigating Temer for alleged obstruction of justice and involvement in passive corruption.
- A group of demonstrators gathered in Paris on Sunday to voice their opposition towards Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is due to visit the French capital on Monday. New French President Emmanuel Macron is promising tough talk at his first meeting with Putin, following an election campaign when his team accused Russian media of trying to interfere in the democratic process. Putin will be the first foreign leader to be received by the new French President Emmanuel Macron.
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday urged European Union nations to stick together in the face of emerging policy divisions with the United States, Britain’s decision to leave the bloc, and other challenges. Merkel suggested that the two-day G7 summit in Italy had served as something of a wakeup call. G7 leaders were unable to reach unanimous agreement on climate change after US President Donald Trump said he needed more time to decide whether to back a key climate accord.
- The head of Palestinian Islamic courts on Sunday told judges not to grant divorces during Ramadan saying that the month-long fast often sparks rash words that are regretted later. The Judge said that he based his ruling on the experience of previous years when he found that the fast and ban on cigarettes, which began on Saturday, tended to lead to short tempers and sharp tongues. To avoid such cases, judges will only consider and rule on divorce applications after the month of fasting is over.
In Your World — N Korea launches ballistic missile; anti-government protest in Brazil & more
