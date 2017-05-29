LIVE TV
  Metro Wrap — Kolkata higways to charge toll tax; single number for all emergencies in Mumbai & more

Metro Wrap — Kolkata higways to charge toll tax; single number for all emergencies in Mumbai & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 29 May 2017 12:05 PM
  • CHENNAI: 200 licensed packaged water manufacturers in Thiruvallur and Chennai shut shops on Sunday to protest against the state government’s move to close some of their units in the wake of drought.

  • KOLKATA: The Bengal government plans to charge toll tax in the state highways. The state Highway Development authority had employed RITES to conduct a survey and decide on the rate.

  • MUMBAI: The Maharashtra state government plans to set up a single number for all emergencies before the year ends. The aim is to streamline the emergency response by merging all helplines into one number, 112.

  • HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board have tied up with Administrative Staff College of India to minimise transactions with cash as the board plans to go cashless.

  • DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought the response of all stakeholders of the Antriksh Bhawan on a plea seeking removal of a mobile tower from the building. Two fires had broken out at the building this month.

  • CHENNAI: Pharmacists in Chennai, Madurai and Karur will wear a black badge on Tuesday to mark their protest against the union health ministry’s proposal of setting up an e-portal to regulate sale of medicines.

  • BENGALURU: The Department of Civil Engineering, IISc., is undertaking a study on ‘Evaluating sustainability of transport policies for Bangalore’ and will forecast what the city can expect decades from now

  • KOLKATA: Mohun Bagan and East Bengal officials have communicated to the Indian football association that they will not allow Indian Super League in Kolkata if the two clubs were not allowed to participate.

  • BENGALURU: The Bangalore civic body has taken up a drive for segregation of waste at mosques, with the beginning of Ramzan. Health inspectors have been assigned a mosque beat everyday till the end of the month.

  • DELHI: Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra is unlikely to face expulsion from Aam Aadmi Party. Sources revealed AAP wants to avoid giving Mishra a chance to join another party or form a separate group in Delhi.

First Published | 29 May 2017 12:05 PM
Bangalore civic body

Indian football association

Maharashtra state government

Thiruvallur

