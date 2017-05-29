Tech Journo — Siemens breakthrough turbine blades

Siemens has successfully tested 3D printed metal turbines that can withstand extreme pressures.

It is a breakthrough to get these turbines running because these small-sized rotating parts bear the brunt of most of the gas turbine.

It rotates at 13,600 rotations-per-minute which means it is the most highly loaded component in the whole gas turbine.

To put that in perspective, this blade that weighs 180 grams will weigh 11 tonnes, the size of a double-decker bus, while rotating with speeds of 13600 RPM.

It can also withstand temperatures over 1200 degree Celsius.

The additive manufacturing is done by adding one thin layer over another and melting each into the requisite shape.

Siemens used the nickel super alloy powder to build up the part layer by layer. A 20-micron thick metallic powder is deposited one atop the other and each layer is shaped by the laser.

Although the blades are not ready for commercial manufacture yet, the 3D printing technology reduces the design to production time from years to months.

The traditional casting method takes about one to one and a half years from project initiation to delivery. Additive manufacturing cuts down the lead time to just 3 months.

General Electric introduced its first 3D-printed aircraft engine component into service last July. While Boeing is using metal-based 3D printing to drastically cut the production costs of its 787 Dreamliner.