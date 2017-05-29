By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
29 May 2017
1:07 PM
- The Bangalore civic body has taken up a drive for segregation of waste at mosques, with the beginning of Ramzan. Health inspectors have been assigned a mosque beat everyday till the end of the month.
- India’s first uterus transplant is unlikely to take place soon. The Council for medical research has said that the hospital undertaking the operation did not seek the ethics committee’s nod for the procedure.
- With heavy rains lashing the city, the Varthur Lake has foamed up once again, spilling toxic chemicals onto the main road. Commuters had a tough time negotiating traffic on the Whitefield main road.
- The Department of Civil Engineering, IISc., is undertaking a study on ‘Evaluating sustainability of transport policies for Bangalore’ and will forecast what the city can expect decades from now.
- South Asia’s premier a capella group Penn Masala performed in Bengaluru recently, enchanting the audience. The group has 10 albums under its name and a massive fan following.
First Published
|
29 May 2017
1:07 PM
Web Title:
Bengaluru Wrap — Segregation of waste prime agenda; Varthur Lake blows toxic ‘snow’ & more
(Latest News in English from Newsx)