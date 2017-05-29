LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Bengaluru Wrap — Segregation of waste prime agenda; Varthur Lake blows toxic ‘snow’ & more

Bengaluru Wrap — Segregation of waste prime agenda; Varthur Lake blows toxic ‘snow’ & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 29 May 2017 1:07 PM
  • The Bangalore civic body has taken up a drive for segregation of waste at mosques, with the beginning of Ramzan. Health inspectors have been assigned a mosque beat everyday till the end of the month.

  • India’s first uterus transplant is unlikely to take place soon. The Council for medical research has said that the hospital undertaking the operation did not seek the ethics committee’s nod for the procedure.

  • With heavy rains lashing the city, the Varthur Lake has foamed up once again, spilling toxic chemicals onto the main road. Commuters had a tough time negotiating traffic on the Whitefield main road.

  • The Department of Civil Engineering, IISc., is undertaking a study on ‘Evaluating sustainability of transport policies for Bangalore’ and will forecast what the city can expect decades from now.

  • South Asia’s premier a capella group Penn Masala performed in Bengaluru recently, enchanting the audience. The group has 10 albums under its name and a massive fan following.

First Published | 29 May 2017 1:07 PM
Read News On:

Bangalore civic body

Council for medical research

Department of Civil Engineering

Penn Masala

segregation of waste

uterus transplant

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Bengaluru Wrap — Segregation of waste prime agenda; Varthur Lake blows toxic ‘snow’ & more

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Government may reconsider GST rate on Hybrid cars

Entertainment

Apurva Asrani upset over Kangana Ranaut’s claim of co-writing the script of ‘Simran’

National

Missing Chennai Model Gaanam Nair returns home: Reports

Sports

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo better than Lionel Messi this season, says Ronaldo

More Videos

Kolkata Wrap — Under water metro in Kolkata; state highways to charge toll tax & more

Chennai Wrap — Chain snatcher under police’s net; Chennai metro now offers bicycles & more

Tech Journo — Siemens breakthrough turbine blades

In Your World — N Korea launches ballistic missile; anti-government protest in Brazil & more

Metro Wrap — Kolkata higways to charge toll tax; single number for all emergencies in Mumbai & more

Sport Wrap — Vettel Ferrari’s ‘number one’; Paes to continue with Lipsky in French Open 2017 & more

Business Wrap — ONGC to aggressively increase portfolio; Helion venture to raise early stage fund & more

Socially Online —Google adds ‘Personal’ tab; Pinterest introduces food search features

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.