LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Chennai Wrap — Chain snatcher under police’s net; Chennai metro now offers bicycles & more

Chennai Wrap — Chain snatcher under police’s net; Chennai metro now offers bicycles & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 29 May 2017 1:07 PM
  • Police have arrested a 35-year-old man from north Chennai for his involvement in a series of chain snatching incidents. 41 Gold jewellery items were recovered from his possession.

  • 200 licensed packaged water manufacturers in Thiruvallur and Chennai shut shops on Sunday to protest against the state government’s move to close some of their units in the wake of drought.

  • The Ongoing safety checks of school vehicles in the city are indicating that many school buses still do not meet the safety regulations as 101 buses were rejected clearances out of total 1,062 buses.

  • Chennai Metro Rail Ltd is planning to offer its commuters bicycles on hire on all its stations to reach their destinations by paying a refundable deposit.

  • Pharmacists in Chennai, Madurai and Karur will wear a black badge on Tuesday to mark their protest against the central health ministry’s proposal of setting up an e-portal to regulate sale of medicines.

First Published | 29 May 2017 1:07 PM
Read News On:

chain snatching

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd

Karur

Ongoing safety checks

packaged water

pharmacists

safety regulations

school vehicles

Thiruvallur

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Chennai Wrap — Chain snatcher under police’s net; Chennai metro now offers bicycles & more

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Government may reconsider GST rate on Hybrid cars

Entertainment

Apurva Asrani upset over Kangana Ranaut’s claim of co-writing the script of ‘Simran’

National

Missing Chennai Model Gaanam Nair returns home: Reports

Sports

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo better than Lionel Messi this season, says Ronaldo

More Videos

Kolkata Wrap — Under water metro in Kolkata; state highways to charge toll tax & more

Bengaluru Wrap — Segregation of waste prime agenda; Varthur Lake blows toxic ‘snow’ & more

Tech Journo — Siemens breakthrough turbine blades

In Your World — N Korea launches ballistic missile; anti-government protest in Brazil & more

Metro Wrap — Kolkata higways to charge toll tax; single number for all emergencies in Mumbai & more

Sport Wrap — Vettel Ferrari’s ‘number one’; Paes to continue with Lipsky in French Open 2017 & more

Business Wrap — ONGC to aggressively increase portfolio; Helion venture to raise early stage fund & more

Socially Online —Google adds ‘Personal’ tab; Pinterest introduces food search features

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.