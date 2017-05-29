Chennai Wrap — Chain snatcher under police’s net; Chennai metro now offers bicycles & more

By NewsX Bureau
29 May 2017
- Police have arrested a 35-year-old man from north Chennai for his involvement in a series of chain snatching incidents. 41 Gold jewellery items were recovered from his possession.
- 200 licensed packaged water manufacturers in Thiruvallur and Chennai shut shops on Sunday to protest against the state government’s move to close some of their units in the wake of drought.
- The Ongoing safety checks of school vehicles in the city are indicating that many school buses still do not meet the safety regulations as 101 buses were rejected clearances out of total 1,062 buses.
- Chennai Metro Rail Ltd is planning to offer its commuters bicycles on hire on all its stations to reach their destinations by paying a refundable deposit.
- Pharmacists in Chennai, Madurai and Karur will wear a black badge on Tuesday to mark their protest against the central health ministry’s proposal of setting up an e-portal to regulate sale of medicines.
