Kolkata Wrap — Under water metro in Kolkata; state highways to charge toll tax & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 29 May 2017 1:18 PM
  • The Bengal government plans to charge toll tax in the state highways. The state Highway Development authority had employed RITES to conduct a survey and decide on the rate.

  • The Council of Leather Export has claimed that big brands of world fashion may drift away from Kolkata to Bangladesh, Pakistan and China, if the notification banning cattle trade for slaughter stays.

  • The tunnelling work under the Hooghly river to provide metro connectivity between Howrah and Kolkata is slated to be completed next week. The tunnel is a crucial link in East-West Metro project.

  • Mohun Bagan and East Bengal officials have communicated to the Indian football association that they will not allow Indian Super League in Kolkata if the two clubs were not allowed to participate.

  • The cyclonic storm ‘MORA’ over east central Bay of Bengal moved north-north eastward during the past 6 hours. The system is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.

First Published | 29 May 2017 1:18 PM
Read News On:

Council of Leather Export

cyclone MORA

East Bengal officials

East-West Metro project

Indian football association

MORA

