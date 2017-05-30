Sports Wrap — Djokovic, Nadal in 2nd round of French Open 2017; Tiger Woods arrested for DUI & more

By NewsX Bureau
30 May 2017
- Defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Spain’s Marcel Granollers 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 while 9-time champion Rafael Nadal beat France’s Benoit Paire 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the 2nd round of the men’s singles at the French Open. While Nadal bounced back impressively after withdrawing before last year’s 3rd round with a wrist injury, Djokovic on the other hand won in front of 1999 champion Andre Agassi who is coaching the Serb in a short-term role.
- Defending women’s singles champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain beat 2010 champion Italy’s Franseca Schiavone 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the women’s singles at the French Open in Paris. No.11 seed and former world no. 1 Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki overcame Australia’s Jaime Fourlis 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 while Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova too cruised into the 2nd round with a routine 7-5, 6-2 win over China’s Zheng Saisai.
- Former world no. 1 and 14-time major champion Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida on charges of drunk driving. He spent nearly 4 hours in a county jail before being released. The ace golfer released a detailed statement in which he said that he took full responsibility for his actions. He further noted that he was not drunk and whatever happened was due to an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
- Spanish football giants FC Barcelona have announced that former player Ernesto Valverde will replace the outgoing Luis Enrique as the new head coach at Camp Nou. The 53-year-old, who has played for 6 teams in a 14-year professional career, has signed a 2-year contract with an option for a 3rd. Valverde famously led Athletic Bilbao to victory over Barcelona in the final of the 2015 Spanish Super Cup, which marked the team’s first title in more than 3 decades.
- North Carolina’s Austin Dillon overcame Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. to win the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway; his first ever win in a NASCAR race. Dillon was in the lead for just 2 laps during the entire race and even refused to pit with the majority of drivers down the stretch, but his car had enough fuel to make it the rest of the way. He overtook Jimmie Johnston, whose car ran out of fuel, with only 1 lap remaining and crossed the finish line for his maiden NASCAR race win.
30 May 2017
Sports Wrap — Djokovic, Nadal in 2nd round of French Open 2017; Tiger Woods arrested for DUI & more
