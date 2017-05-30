Business Wrap — World bank cuts India’s growth estimates; stakeholders want fuel under GST & more

The World Bank has revised downward India’s growth estimate for the ongoing 2017-18 year. Earlier the GDP growth was pegged at 7.6% which was cut to 7.2% due to the impact of demonetisation and a slower than expected revival in the investment cycle. However, the bank said the economy’s fundamentals remain strong and with the implementation of the goods and services tax, things will start looking up soon. It has cautioned on the load of non-performing assets, rising global protectionism and slowing of the Chinese economy.

Rs 4000 crore incentive package is likely for the leather industry in July as the government tries to give the sector a boost as it is one of the thrust segments under the make in India initiative. The incentives may be tax and non-tax benefits, and are planned along the same lines as the benefits proposed for the textile sector last year. The Indian leather industry employs about 30 lakh people directly and China is one of the toughest competitors for India in the sector.

NTPC has reported a 25.5% slump in its net profit to Rs 2,079 crore for the year ended 31st March, 2017. The utility attributed the loss to impairment of investment at the the Ratnagiri Power plant, known as Dabhol project. The impairment loss is reportedly Rs 783 crores. NTPC had this year crossed an installed capacity of 50,498 mega watts, putting it on par with major global power producers.

Oil and gas producing companies on Monday told the petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan that keeping fuel out of the GST ambit would adversely impact the sector. Currently, five hydrocarbons including crude oil, petrol, diesel, jet fuel and natural gas are not covered under GST as per the demand of the states. Tax on fuel and alcohol is the easiest to collect and states want them out of GST until the impact of the new system on states’ revenues is clear.

Reliance communications has called out for aid from the government and regulators for the heavily burdened telecom sector. Reliance communication in particular is weighed down by a Rs 44,000 crore debt which spooked the bourses over its inability to pay back its lenders. The telecom sector is under a Rs 7.5 lakh crore burden and needs policy intervention by the government to recover.

First Published | 30 May 2017 10:54 AM