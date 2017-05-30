In Your World — N Korea says ballistic missile test successful; IS attacks Baghdad & more

By NewsX Bureau
- North Korea confirmed its test-firing of a precision-guided ballistic missile was “successful”. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of the “new-type precision guided ballistic rocket” the third missile test by the nuclear-armed regime in less than three weeks and carried out in defiance of United Nations sanctions warnings and United States threats of possible military action. Japan said that the missile landed about 300 kilometers from the Oki islands off the nation’s west coast.
- A car bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in central Baghdad just after midnight on Tuesday, killing 13 people and critically wounding 24. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, which Iraqi officials said involved apparently remotely detonated explosives inside a parked car. The attack came just days into the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast during daylight hours. After sundown, families break their fast and Baghdad’s restaurants and cafes quickly fill up.
- The Venezuelan opposition once again took to the streets in nationwide protests to put pressure on government to draft a new constitution in the upcoming months. Thousands of Venezuelans gathered and marched towards the Ombudsman’s office in Caracas, but were again blocked from completing their path and were doused with water and tear gas by government troops. Opposition leader and Miranda state governor Henrique Capriles, had to be evacuated by his team after he was heavily affected by the tear gas.
- Flooding in Brazil’s north-eastern states of Pernambuco and Alagoas has left tens of thousands of people homeless and at least seven people dead. About 35,000 have lost their homes in the state of Pernambuco after nearly 12 inches of rain fell over the weekend, causing authorities to declare a state of emergency in 15 municipalities. In Pernambuco state, schools were used as shelters to house hundreds of residents affected by the rains. The Defence Ministry has sent 100 troops and 10 vehicles to Alagoas and two helicopters to Pernambuco.
- Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said more than 40 people were injured by the storm, which has destroyed hundreds of trees in the Russian capital. A historic storm hit Moscow on Monday, leaving 13 dead and dozens injured as freak winds toppled hundreds of trees. Five people were killed on Monday by falling trees and one person died after being hit by bus stop debris torn off by high winds. Russian media say scores have also been injured around Moscow. The winds have disrupted train service and flights at Moscow’s airports.
