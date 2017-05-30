Tech Journo— Asus unveils world’s thinnest laptop Zenbook Flip S starts at $1099

The world has just received its thinnest ever laptop yet, at least for the time being. Taiwanese technology giants Asus unveiled the Zenbook Flip S, which it says is the world’s thinnest 2-in-1 convertible laptop.

The convertible, that was unveiled at the Computer technology event in Taiwanese capital Taipei, is 10.9 millimeters thin. In comparison, competitors like the HP Spectre x360 come in at 13.8 millimeters and the Apple MacBook Air measures 17millimetres. At a weight of just 2 pounds, it is lighter also than its 2 competitors.

Like all convertibles, it too can be folded around and used in a tablet configuration. When it unfolds past 135 degrees. The hinge props up the keyboard from the back to create a more comfortable angle for typing.

Its accessories include a tiny fingerprint sensor for one-touch login via Windows ‘Hello’ in laptop or tablet mode. There is also a couple of USB-C ports and support for fast charging. Its slick size is a result of a newly invented liquid-crystal-polymer fan that is just 0.3 millimeters thin to keep the system cool.

The convertible, which is powered by the powerful Intel Core i7 chip, will be made available for $1099 later this year, most probably in September.

Apart from the Flip S, Asus also unveiled four other laptops at the event: the ZenBook 3 Deluxe, the ZenBook Pro, the VivoBook S and the VivoBook Pro.

The VivoBook Pro, which has a 17.9mm-thick chassis, Intel’s Core i7 and NVIDIA’s GTX 940 chips, was the cheapest laptop unveiled and can be owned for only $499.