NewsX brings Top 10 stories from India’s 5 metros

Bengaluru: BBMP courted controversy by putting out personal details of thousands of pourakarmikas on its website. The information was restricted from public access only after a push from the government

Delhi: A special session of the assembly will be held on Wednesday to discuss and approve the Delhi State Goods and Services Tax Bill ahead of the country-wide rollout of the new tax regime from July.

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has designed a logo for the state which has been approved by a committee set up by the government. The logo will be used in all official stationery

Hyderabad: The Telengana government has announced an investment of Rs 1300 crore to strengthen the network to provide 24-hour power supply to the agriculture sector by 2018-end.

Bengaluru: Police detained protesters in order to prevent a clash between two opposing groups, of which one was protesting against the Centre’s new cattle trade rule while the other was for it.

Chennai: A group of students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras organised a beef festival as a mark of resistance against beef ban. They also held an informal discussion on laws governing prevention of cruelty to animals.

Kolkata: Metro work along Brabourne Road may get a push after officials held a successful talk with inmates of the insecure buildings about the urgency for an evacuation plan before the route is constructed.

Chennai: The Juvenile Justice Board has written to the Director of School Education and police authorities on the increasing menace of underage driving in the city. The board said schools must also take action.

Hyderabad: 25,000 chemists across Telangana are expected to participate in the nationwide trade bandh called by the Organisation of Chemists and Druggists to protest against the centre’s proposed e-portal.

Mumbai: A special TADA court has set June 16 as the date for pronouncing its final judgement on the involvement of seven accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.