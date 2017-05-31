Business Wrap — Government’s AI revival plans; Nestle makes ‘maggi’ healthier & more

The government is considering several suggestions given to it by NITI Aayog on ways to turnaround the indebted Air India. The state-run carrier is burdened under a consolidated debt of Rs 50,000 crore. The centre is examining all options including privatisation and disinvestment. A decision on the future course of action will be taken in 3 months. A 2007 merger between Air India and Indian airlines did not accrue the expected benefits, a matter which is now under CBI lens.

The government is planning renewable projects at Kandla Port. The shipping ministry has set up a panel to explore setting up of 200 mega watts of solar and wind energy projects at the land available in Kandla port. The Roads and Transport minister Nitin Gadkari said the port has 1.5 lakh acres of land which is low cost and economically viable for all ports to invest in renewable projects there.

A World Bank report has revealed that the Indian economy could achieve double digit growth if it employed more women in its workforce. Women’s participation in the labour force had declined to 27% in 2011-2012, while in the early 2000s the figure was near 40%. Pushing reforms to accommodate more women in the labour force would increase household earnings, reduce poverty and ensure better health for women and children.

In response to a customer and food standards authority push, Nestle has decided to make healthier Maggi noodles. The company will cut salt content and add iron in its maggi-branded soup, seasoning and noodles. The fortified products, which will be available at the same price, will appear on shelves in the next few weeks. The plan to cut salt is a part of Nestle’s global strategy to reduce sodium, saturated fats and sugar in its products.

The current year will the highest yields in horticulture crops. The total production of fruit, flower, spice and vegetables is estimated at 295 million tonnes, 3.2% higher than in 2015-16.Also, continuing the trend of the last five years, this year too horticulture crop production will surpass that of food grains. The food grain production for 2016-17 is estimated at 273.38 million tonnes.

First Published | 31 May 2017 9:17 AM