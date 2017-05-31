LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. In Your World — US tests missile defence system; Russian prez Putin attacks US democrats & more

In Your World — US tests missile defence system; Russian prez Putin attacks US democrats & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 31 May 2017 9:33 AM
  • The United States Missile Defence Agency has said that it has successfully tested its defence system against an intercontinental ballistic missile. The test was the first of its kind in nearly 3 years and was the first test ever targeting an intercontinental-range missile like North Korea is developing. As a part of the test, the U.S. shot down a mock warhead over the Pacific. An interceptor rocket launched from California’s Vandenberg Air Base slammed and destroyed the warhead.

  • Stephen O’Brien, the United Nations’ humanitarian chief on Tuesday warned that Yemen is facing total social, economic and institutional collapse due to the ongoing civil war in the country. Speaking directly to the Security Council, O’Brien said that urgent action was required. He further said that an outbreak of cholera had also killed 500 people, and the UN expected 1,50,000 cases in the next 6 months. O’Brien also called for urgent action to stem the suffering in the Arab world’s poorest nation.

  • Police in the German state of Brandenburg have arrested a 17-year-old Syrian asylum-seeker on suspicion that he was planning a suicide attack in the capital Berlin. Officers of the tactical unit raided the village of Gerswalde, 100 kilometres northeast of Berlin and took the accused into custody. Police said that the arrest was made after they learned that he had sent a farewell message to family members and told them that he had joined the jihad.

  • Thousands of Venezuelan opposition supporters marched towards the centre of capital Caracas on Tuesday and clashed with of police and Venezuelan national guards were deployed throughout the route taken by the protesters. People, many holding large Venezuelan flags and wearing helmets and gas masks walked along a main highway of the capital where they were met by canisters of tear gas. 60 people have been killed and over 1,000 injured in the protests that have been going on since April.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was in Paris to meet new French President Emmanuel Macron, has hit out at the US Democrats over allegations that Russia helped Donald Trump win the Presidential polls. Speaking to French newspaper Le Figaro, Putin brushed aside allegations of Russian meddling in the US presidential elections which he said were a fiction invented by the Democrats to explain their loss.

First Published | 31 May 2017 9:31 AM
Read News On:

United States Missile Defence Agency

US Democrats

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: In Your World — US tests missile defence system; Russian prez Putin attacks US democrats & more

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Deutsche Bank fined $41 mn for money laundering violations

Entertainment

Charlotte Crosby reveals boyfriend Stephen Bear wants 10 kids

National

Lucknow: A day after Babri Masjid hearing, CM Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya

Sports

Maradona declines offer to commentate with Pele

More Videos

Business Wrap — Government’s AI revival plans; Nestle makes ‘maggi’ healthier & more

NewsX brings Top 10 stories from India’s 5 metros

Tech Journo— Asus unveils world’s thinnest laptop Zenbook Flip S starts at $1099

In Your World — N Korea says ballistic missile test successful; IS attacks Baghdad & more

Business Wrap — World bank cuts India’s growth estimates; stakeholders want fuel under GST & more

Sports Wrap — Djokovic, Nadal in 2nd round of French Open 2017; Tiger Woods arrested for DUI & more

Kolkata Wrap — Under water metro in Kolkata; state highways to charge toll tax & more

Chennai Wrap — Chain snatcher under police’s net; Chennai metro now offers bicycles & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.