In Your World — US tests missile defence system; Russian prez Putin attacks US democrats & more

By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
31 May 2017
9:33 AM
- The United States Missile Defence Agency has said that it has successfully tested its defence system against an intercontinental ballistic missile. The test was the first of its kind in nearly 3 years and was the first test ever targeting an intercontinental-range missile like North Korea is developing. As a part of the test, the U.S. shot down a mock warhead over the Pacific. An interceptor rocket launched from California’s Vandenberg Air Base slammed and destroyed the warhead.
- Stephen O’Brien, the United Nations’ humanitarian chief on Tuesday warned that Yemen is facing total social, economic and institutional collapse due to the ongoing civil war in the country. Speaking directly to the Security Council, O’Brien said that urgent action was required. He further said that an outbreak of cholera had also killed 500 people, and the UN expected 1,50,000 cases in the next 6 months. O’Brien also called for urgent action to stem the suffering in the Arab world’s poorest nation.
- Police in the German state of Brandenburg have arrested a 17-year-old Syrian asylum-seeker on suspicion that he was planning a suicide attack in the capital Berlin. Officers of the tactical unit raided the village of Gerswalde, 100 kilometres northeast of Berlin and took the accused into custody. Police said that the arrest was made after they learned that he had sent a farewell message to family members and told them that he had joined the jihad.
- Thousands of Venezuelan opposition supporters marched towards the centre of capital Caracas on Tuesday and clashed with of police and Venezuelan national guards were deployed throughout the route taken by the protesters. People, many holding large Venezuelan flags and wearing helmets and gas masks walked along a main highway of the capital where they were met by canisters of tear gas. 60 people have been killed and over 1,000 injured in the protests that have been going on since April.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was in Paris to meet new French President Emmanuel Macron, has hit out at the US Democrats over allegations that Russia helped Donald Trump win the Presidential polls. Speaking to French newspaper Le Figaro, Putin brushed aside allegations of Russian meddling in the US presidential elections which he said were a fiction invented by the Democrats to explain their loss.
First Published
|
31 May 2017
9:31 AM
Web Title:
In Your World — US tests missile defence system; Russian prez Putin attacks US democrats & more
(Latest News in English from Newsx)