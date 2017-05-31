Sports Wrap — Andy Murray in round 2 of French Open; Gareth Bale returns for Real Madrid for UEFA League final & more

By NewsX Bureau
31 May 2017
- Top seeds in the men’s singles category at the French Open had it easy on the third day of the tournament. Top seed Andy Murray was safely into the second round after a four set win over Russia’s Andrey Kuznetsov on Tuesday. The world No.1 only dropped two games in the final two sets to win 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0. Meanwhile, third seed Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland saw off the challenge of Slovakian Jozef Kovalik to come through his first round match 6-2, 7-6, 6-3. Frenchman Gael Monfils brushed aside Germany’s Dustin Brown 6-4, 7-5, 6-0.
- Romania’s Simona Halep was doubtful to participate in the French Open after tearing an ankle ligament less than two weeks ago, but trumped Jana Cepelova of Slovakia 6-2 6-3. Eugenie Bouchard also made it through on Tuesday. The Canadian beat Risa Ozaki in three sets 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. Anastasija Sevastova awaits Bouchard in the next round. In other women’s matches, fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukrain went through 6-4, 6-3 against Kazakhstan’s Yaroslava Shvedova and Polish ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska had an easy 6-1 6-1 win over France’s Fiona Ferro.
- Welsh star footballer Gareth Bale has returned for the Spanish football major Real Madrid and joined the team that is training in Cardiff for their UEFA Champions League finals clash against Italian club Juventus on June 3. However, the winger said that he was not 100% match-fit for Saturday’s summit clash. Bale has not taken the field since returning mid-way back to the dugout in the El Clasico on April 23 this year. The eight matches that Bale had to miss included Real’s victory against Malaga that led them to the La Liga title. Bale added that he was called in to start for Real in the final and will most probably do that.
- Leicester City striker Riyad Mahrez has announced that he wants to leave the club. The 26-year-old said that he had agreed “to stay for another season” following “a good discussion with the club chairman” after the Foxes clinched the English Premier League title last year. The Algerian went to add that he was “fiercely ambitious” and had “informed the club saying he felt now is the time to move on.” Mahrez, PFA player of the year in 2016, made 48 Foxes appearances this EPL season. He scored 10 goals along with seven assists as the Foxes finished 12th in the league this year and made the Champions League last 8.
- Hosts South Korea’s campaign at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup came to an end on Tuesday as they were thrashed 1-3 by Portugal, who were clinical throughout. Xadas converted the first chance of the match with just ten minutes gone. Bruno Costa added a second from range on the half hour mark. There was more from Xadas in the second half, his second of the match made it 3-0. Substitute Lee Sangheon scored for the home side in the 81st minute – but in the end it made no difference. 3-1 the final score. South Korea crashed out, whilst Portugal now await either Uruguay or Saudi Arabia in the quarter-finals.
31 May 2017
Sports Wrap — Andy Murray in round 2 of French Open; Gareth Bale returns for Real Madrid for UEFA League final & more
