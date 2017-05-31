LIVE TV
  3. Metro Wrap — Protest outside IIT Madras; Delhi’s outer ring road to get flyovers & more

Metro Wrap — Protest outside IIT Madras; Delhi’s outer ring road to get flyovers & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 31 May 2017 12:11 PM
  • BENGALURU: After Bellandur Lake, it was the turn of Varthur Lake to catch fire as a heap of garbage, dumped near the feeder channel around 50 metres from the lake, caught fire.

  • CHENNAI: Massive protests broke out outside IIT-Madras on Tuesday night as students protested against assault on a beef festival organizer, allegedly by ABVP activists.

  • HYDERABAD: Tollywood director and former union minister Dasari Narayana Rao passed away on Tuesday evening at KIMS hospital, where he was admitted a week ago. He was 75.

  • DELHI: To ensure smooth traffic on the Outer Ring Road, a key route to IGI Airport, PWD plans to construct three new flyovers spanning a 7-km stretch between Modi Mill and IIT-Delhi.

  • MUMBAI: A rail fracture between Dockyard Road and Relay Road stations on Central Railway’s Harbour line , led to 30 services being cancelled and 40 being delayed on Tuesday.

  • CHENNAI: Passenger pick up and drop facility at the Chennai Central will soon be made more convenient, as Southern Railways has started work on a new taxi bay.

  • KOLKATA: The work to fortify buildings in the Brabourne Road area to prevent any damage by the tunnel boring machine that will be used for the East-West Metro commenced on Tuesday.

  • DELHI: National carrier Air India on Tuesday announced that it will start non-stop flights from Delhi to Copenhagen starting September 16 that will operate thrice a week.

  • MUMBAI: IMD Mumbai has predicted partly cloudy skies along with light rain in the city in the next 24 hours as drizzles continued throughout the day in the city on Tuesday.

  • DELHI: A 27-year-old IIT-Delhi student allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday night by hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room inside the campus. Police have recovered no suicide note so far.

First Published | 31 May 2017 12:11 PM
