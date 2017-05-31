LIVE TV
  3. Socially Online — Twitter tests new interface for mobile applications; Lionel Messi launches his website

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 31 May 2017 5:06 PM

Twitter is testing a new interface for its mobile applications on iOS and Android, which involves rounded profile images, buttons and other features. It is considered that introducing rounded icons could make it easier to differentiate an app’s users from the content — like the photos or albums being posted to the service. Specifically, the thumbnail images are rounded both on user profiles and next to tweets.

Facebook has rolled out a feature which allows users to compare the stances of the major political parties ahead of the General Elections in UK. The feature is location-sensitive and will show parties relevant to the nation the UK user is viewing in. the feature will appear up to three times a day and will be activated by the type of article, not the individual viewing it. The site said it will display each party’s stance on the issues in random order.

As a part of the new update for android users, Youtube’s main navigation bar will be moved from the top to the bottom of the app. Google stated that this new update for Android will make the YouTube experience more consistent across its mobile platforms. The navigation bar on the bottom now shows the Home, Trending, Subscriptions, and Library options.

With AmpMe app, music lovers can now sync audio on multiple devices. With the app, Android and iOS users can play the same music together in perfect sync. Android users can also use AmpMe with Bluetooth speakers that include a microphone. The app enables smart devices to connect with one another and play the same audio content while allowing them to work in unison as a high decibel speaker.

Lionel Messi has launched his new website and mobile app for both Android and IOS users. The new portal Messi.com is currently available in English and Spanish and offers an insight to the world of, for many the best football player in the world. The site includes a photographic update gallery collated from social media with the latest news on the No.10 and includes a countdown timer to the next match. The mobile app. is currently only available in Spain and Argentina.

