Kolkata — Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet representatives from private education institutions & more

Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra has registered the state’s dissent at the GST rates and said the Assembly will not ratify it unless the centre revises rates on a range of items.

The biggest chunk of benami property has been attached in Bengal. Officials have attached Rs 400 crore worth benami transactions here, compared to a total of Rs 600 crore such properties seized across the country.

India’s first fully-automated abattoir has shut down following a dwindling supply of cattle for . Ever since the government stepped in to regulate cattle sale, the supply has been a trickle of what it was before.

A Kazi Nazrul bound ac train overshot a signal at the kalighat station leaving passengers shocked. The train stopped in the tunnel and reversed into the station to let passengers board and de-board.

CM Mamata Banerjee will today meet representatives from private education institutions who have appealed against the state’s fee regulation policy. They want to deal with the issue on a case-by-case basis.