Cricket Wrap — India beat Bangladesh by 240 runs in warm-up match & more

India trounced Bangladesh by 240 runs in their 2nd warm-up match of the ICC Champions trophy at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday. Bangladesh won the toss and invited India to bat, who put up a big total of 324 for the loss of 7 wickets in 50 overs. India lost Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane early, but Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik steered them out of trouble with a 100-run stand. Dhawan hit 60 while Karthik was retired for 94 runs. Later Hardik Pandya’s 80 off 54 balls took India past 300. In reply, Bangladesh were bundled out for 84 runs as Bhuvenshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav claimed 3 wickets each.

New Zealand recovered from their loss against India in the first warm-up match of the ICC Champions trophy as they chased down a mammoth total of 357 runs against Sri Lanka in the second one at Edgbaston on Tuesday. The Kiwis won the toss and put in to bat, who raised 356/8 in 50 overs riding on Upul Tharanga’s 110. Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal hit a half-century each. Chasing a daunting 357 runs to win, New Zealand reached the target for the loss of 4 wickets with 23 balls to spare. Martin Guptil was the star for the Kiwis, who slammed 116 runs off just 76 balls.

South Africa’s pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada overtook team-mate Imran Tahir to sit at the top of the ICC One-day international rankings for bowlers. Rabada had taken 4 for 39 against England in the third and final match of the three-match series at Lord’s on Monday. Moreover, the Proteas head into the Champions Trophy with four of their batsman finding a place in the top 10 batsmen in the ODI rankings. Swashbuckling batsman AB de Villiers leads the pack followed by Aussie David Warner and Indian captain Virat Kohli at the second and third spots, respectively. At number four, Quinton de Kock is the second highest ranked South African with Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla also making the top 10.