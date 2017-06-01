Business Wrap — Rollout of landmark GST Bill; petrol, diesel prices rise again & more

By NewsX Bureau
1 June 2017
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take stock of the readiness of the country for the roll out of the landmark goods and services tax on June 6. The GST, that is scheduled for a July 1 rollout, seeks to replace multiple central taxes such as excise duty, countervailing duty, cesses and state taxes including value-added tax, octroi, purchase tax and luxury tax with a single levy. According to the government, most of the groundwork for GST is right on track.
- Come September, the Narendra Modi government is likely to take the first step in making bullet train in India a reality. According to some reports, Prime Minister Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe are likely to take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Rs 97,636-crore Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor project. This train will be based on Japanese high-speed technology called Shinkansen, known for its safety and comfort.
- Petrol price was on Wednesday hiked by Rs. 1.23 per litre and diesel by 89 paise a litre in sync with rising international crude oil prices. Petrol in Delhi will cost Rs. 66.91 per litre from Thursday as against Rs. 65.32 a litre currently. Similarly, a litre of diesel will be priced at Rs. 55.94, as compared to Rs. 54.90 earlier. Oil companies revise local prices every fortnight to align them with international rates and factor in exchange rate fluctuations.
- In what can be termed as a double blow to Flipkart, its COO Nitin Seth resigned followed by stalling of its talks over takeover of Snapdeal. As per reports, Seth, who was also in charge of the e-commerce major’s in-house logistics firm Ekart, supply chain, and customer experience, resigned due to some personal reasons. On the other hand, its talks with Snapdeal over the latter’s takeover have stalled as it is undecided over the fate of some of its smaller units.
- The ongoing slug fest between Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio has now worsened with the former accusing the latter of fraudulent practices in Jammu and Kashmir. Airtel says that Jio is fraudulently disguising its pre-paid customers in Jammu and Kashmir as post-paid, thereby causing a grave security threat while also violating the license conditions. In response, Jio has accused Airtel of spreading false propaganda on account of being unable to compete in the marketplace.
1 June 2017
Business Wrap — Rollout of landmark GST Bill; petrol, diesel prices rise again & more
