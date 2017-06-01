In Your World — Afghanistan blames Haqqani Network & Pak ISI for Kabul blast; widespread flooding in Sri Lanka & more

By NewsX Bureau
1 June 2017
- Afghanistan has blamed Pakistan for the deadly blast in Kabul, which killed over 80 and injured more than 350 people. A news agency has tweeted quoting Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security that the blast was carried out by the Haqqani Network with direct help from Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence. No group has so far claimed the powerful blast which was caused by 1,500 kgs of explosives hidden inside a sewage tanker. President Ashraf Ghani slammed the attack as a “war crime”. Wednesday’s blast was the latest in a string of attacks in Kabul.
- US President Donald Trump has declared that abandoning the Paris climate agreement would be a victory for the American economy. The pact could have far-reaching consequences for the global plan to deal with mankind’s biggest environmental crisis. Trump had refused to become party to a G-7 declaration that reaffirmed the group’s commitment to the Paris agreement. Many economists have big doubts about Trump’s move. Professor of Economics and Finance at Columbia Business School has said that the agreement would have no positive impact on jobs and stresses there could even be some loss in environmental remediation efforts.
- Brazil’s embattled president, Michel Temer, swore in his new justice minister in Brasilia on Wednesday, as pressure mounts on him amid corruption allegations. Torquato Jardim will oversee the investigators and other members of the federal police department. Jardim was appointed to the post by Temer, who himself is under investigation for alleged obstruction of justice and corruption. The unpopular president has seen his support in Congress shrink amid growing pressures for him to step down. He denies any wrongdoing and has said he won’t resign.
- Venezuelan police clashed with protesters in the capital Caracas on Wednesday. Protesters were trying to attempt to get to the foreign ministry, but were stopped along the way by security forces blocking their path. Police motorcycles were set on fire after opposition supporters clashed with police on the streets of downtown Caracas. Thousands of people took to the streets to show their distaste for the government of President Nicolas Maduro. 60 people have been killed in the two month-long confrontation so far.
- International aid arrived in Sri Lanka as the death toll from the island’s worst floods and landslides in well over a decade rose to 203. Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake said 16 countries rushed relief supplies and medicine to help more than 600,000 people driven from their homes after floods. India and Pakistan also deployed medical teams in some of the worst-affected areas. Widespread flooding and devastating mudslides in Sri Lanka have killed at least 202 people and displaced more than half a million.
1 June 2017
In Your World — Afghanistan blames Haqqani Network & Pak ISI for Kabul blast; widespread flooding in Sri Lanka & more
