Sports Wrap — Arsene Wenger extends contract with Arsenal; England in QFs for FIFA under-20 world cup & more

- Defending champion at the Roland Garros Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and nine-time champion Spain’s Rafael Nadal on Wednesday had it easy as they comfortably won their respective men’s singled matches. Djokovic rallied past Portugal’s Joao Sousa 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 to enter the Round of 32. Djokvic will next face Diego Shwartzman of Argentina for place in the last 16. Meanwhile, Nadal eased through to the third round registering a smooth sailing 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win over Robin Haase of the Netherlands.
- Defending women’s singles champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain had another tough outing at the Roland Garros as she survived a second round scare against Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit. Muguruza was forced to dig deep to eke out a 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 victory over the 53rd ranked Estonian to set up a third round date with Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva. On the other hand, former women’s world no. 1 Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki had a cake walk to next round with a 6-0, 6-0 thrashing of Canada’s Francoise Abanda.
- Arsene Wenger has got his stay at the Emirates Stadium extended until 2019 as the Frenchman has inked a new two-year deal with the club. This put an end to the months of speculations about the manager’s stay with the club with several questions being raised over his intentions and a divided opinion of the supporters about his stay. Wenger’s present contract had already expired with the 2016-17 season of the English Premier League coming to an end. The Gunners finished fifth this season and failed to qualify for the Champions League.
- A brace from Ademola Lookman fired England to a 2-1 win over Costa Rica and into the last eight of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in South Korea on Wednesday. The first goal came for the Everton striker in the 35th minute. The second was clinical. Straight from a goal kick in the 62nd minute. Lookman created space for himself and doubled England’s lead. The Everton player scored his first and second goal for the tournament. An 88th minute Ainsley Maitland-Niles handball gave Costa Rica hope. But England advanced and will play Mexico or Senegal in the last eight.
- Zambia entered the quarter-finals of the Under-20 World Cup on Wednesday despite Germany pushing them to extra-time. The European side took the lead in the first half. Zambia struck back early in the second half when Germany failed to clear a cross and Emmanuel Banda smashed one into the net. The African side took the advantage in the 68th minute when goalkeeper Svend Brodersen failed to save Fashion Sakala’s shot. Zambia went up 3-1 in the 86th minute but Germany fought back only to go down 3-4 eventually.
