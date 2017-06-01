LIVE TV
Tech Journo — Meet, the ‘Stratolaunch’

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 1 June 2017 1:20 PM

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s company Stratolaunch Systems has wheeled out, for the very first time, its massive Stratolaunch aircraft from its hangar in the Mojave Desert. Touted to be the world’s largest aircraft once officially launched, the Stratolaunch has been developed as an airborne rocket launcher to help put satellites into orbit. It has already received its first customer- spaceflight company Orbital ATK will use the giant plane as a launcher for its Pegasus XL rocket, which is used to send small satellites into space.

The Stratolaunch boasts of some impressive statistics, which include a 385 feet wingpan, which makes it the largest in the world by that metric. It weighs about 500,000 pounds when unfuelled, but that can swell to a maximum takeoff weight of 1.3 million pounds. The rockets would be tethered to the belly of the giant plane, which would fly them aloft, and once at an altitude of 35,000 feet, which also happens to be the height at which commercial airliners cruise, the rockets would be dropped and air launched to space.

The company has said that this was a crucial step in preparing the aircraft for ground testing, engine runs, taxi tests, and ultimately first flight. It also said that the plane will place satellites directly into the orbits without launch range scheduling issues and weather-related delays. The Stratolaunch may perform its first demonstration in 2019.

First Published | 1 June 2017 1:20 PM
