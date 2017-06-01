By NewsX Bureau
1 June 2017
- Women travelling with infants via Howrah station can now breathe a sigh of relief as Eastern Railway has set up two nursing corners at the station.
- The two Metro rakes that are set to arrive in Kolkata will not only offer commuters jerk-free rides, but also an advanced ethernet-based train control and management system. The motoring and braking processes will also be smooth.
- Six tourists from North 24 Parganas died and 3 others were critically injured, when the car in which they were travelling and were heading towards Gangtok from Lachung in North Sikkim veered off the road and crashed down a mountain slope.
- The Darjeeling district magistrate said that the state had no plans to make Bengali a compulsory language in Hills schools or replace Nepali with it. The announcement came after the state’s alleged decision to impose Bengali in the Hills.
- Pre-monsoon clouds plunged the city into near-darkness on Wednesday as a squall hit the northern fringes of the city triggering a heavy shower.
1 June 2017
Kolkata Wrap — Nursing corners at Howrah Station; metro promises ‘jerk-free’ rides & more
