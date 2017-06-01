Metro Wrap — 87 acres of Mangroves to be cut in Mumbai; thousand new DTC buses on road soon & more

By NewsX Bureau
- MUMBAI: About 87 acres of eco-sensitive mangroves in the Malad creek will be destroyed to set up a new waste water sewage treatment plant. The re-plantation of the mangroves will be done in distant Thane.
- BENGALURU: The National Green Tribunal pulled up the Karnataka government soon after toxic foam had formed on Varthur lake, which had then led to massive traffic jams.
- KOLKATA: Women travelling with infants via Howrah station can now breathe a sigh of relief as Eastern Railway has set up two nursing corners at the station.
- CHENNAI: The eight storey Chennai Silks textile showroom building in T Nagar, which went up in flames on Wednesday, began to collapse in the early hours of Thursday. There were no casualties reported.
- DELHI: The Delhi government is planning to strengthen the ageing fleet of the Delhi Transport Corporation by inducting up to 1,000 new buses. It is exploring ways on how to procure new buses to augment the fleet.
- MUMBAI: The foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is likely in September. The train is expected to cover 508km in about two hours.
- CHENNAI: The state highways department is planning to construct a foot over bridge with escalator facility and a sky walk connecting the Tambaram bus stand with the Tambaram railway station.
- BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has called for global tenders from importers of river or construction sand pegging the requirement of imported sand at three lakh metric tonnes per month.
- KOLKATA: The two Metro rakes that are set to arrive in Kolkata will not only offer commuters jerk-free rides, but also an advanced ethernet-based train control and management system. The motoring and braking processes will also be smooth.
- DELHI: Delhiites got a monsoon feel on Wednesday as several stretches in city suffered major traffic jam after the rains. The met department has predicted more rains for the capital today.
