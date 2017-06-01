LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Metro Wrap — 87 acres of Mangroves to be cut in Mumbai; thousand new DTC buses on road soon & more

Metro Wrap — 87 acres of Mangroves to be cut in Mumbai; thousand new DTC buses on road soon & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 1 June 2017 3:48 PM
  • MUMBAI: About 87 acres of eco-sensitive mangroves in the Malad creek will be destroyed to set up a new waste water sewage treatment plant. The re-plantation of the mangroves will be done in distant Thane.

  • BENGALURU: The National Green Tribunal pulled up the Karnataka government soon after toxic foam had formed on Varthur lake, which had then led to massive traffic jams.

  • KOLKATA: Women travelling with infants via Howrah station can now breathe a sigh of relief as Eastern Railway has set up two nursing corners at the station.

  • CHENNAI: The eight storey Chennai Silks textile showroom building in T Nagar, which went up in flames on Wednesday, began to collapse in the early hours of Thursday. There were no casualties reported.

  • DELHI: The Delhi government is planning to strengthen the ageing fleet of the Delhi Transport Corporation by inducting up to 1,000 new buses. It is exploring ways on how to procure new buses to augment the fleet.

  • MUMBAI: The foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is likely in September. The train is expected to cover 508km in about two hours.

  • CHENNAI: The state highways department is planning to construct a foot over bridge with escalator facility and a sky walk connecting the Tambaram bus stand with the Tambaram railway station.

  • BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has called for global tenders from importers of river or construction sand pegging the requirement of imported sand at three lakh metric tonnes per month.

  • KOLKATA: The two Metro rakes that are set to arrive in Kolkata will not only offer commuters jerk-free rides, but also an advanced ethernet-based train control and management system. The motoring and braking processes will also be smooth.

  • DELHI: Delhiites got a monsoon feel on Wednesday as several stretches in city suffered major traffic jam after the rains. The met department has predicted more rains for the capital today.

First Published | 1 June 2017 3:48 PM
Read News On:

Chennai Silks textile

DCT Buses

jerk-free rides

Malad creek

Mumbai-Ahmedabad

Tambaram railway station

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Metro Wrap — 87 acres of Mangroves to be cut in Mumbai; thousand new DTC buses on road soon & more

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

US stocks close lower on soft data

Entertainment

Anil Kapoor challenges Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan to break fashion boundaries

National

Kulbhushan Jadhav to stay alive till he exhausts right to clemency, says Pakistan

Sports

Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift far from over, BCCI sends reinforcement to England: Report

More Videos

Tech and You — ‘Black hole’ created in lab; Japan launches new satellite & more

Cricket Wrap — Major blow to Sri Lanka ahead of Champions Trophy; Kiwi coach speaks on team’s chances & more

Kolkata Wrap — Nursing corners at Howrah Station; metro promises ‘jerk-free’ rides & more

Sports Wrap — Arsene Wenger extends contract with Arsenal; England in QFs for FIFA under-20 world cup & more

Tech Journo — Meet, the ‘Stratolaunch’

In Your World — Afghanistan blames Haqqani Network & Pak ISI for Kabul blast; widespread flooding in Sri Lanka & more

Business Wrap — Rollout of landmark GST Bill; petrol, diesel prices rise again & more

Socially Online — Twitter tests new interface for mobile applications; Lionel Messi launches his website

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.