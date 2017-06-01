Cricket Wrap — Major blow to Sri Lanka ahead of Champions Trophy; Kiwi coach speaks on team’s chances & more

Sri Lanka is perilously close to suffering a major blow ahead of its Champions Trophy 2017 opener vs. South Africa on Saturday at the Kennington Oval. Skipper Angelo Mathews, who has not played any internationals since January, is reportedly suffering from a calf injury. In a statement, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board said that Mathews had complained of stiffness and pain which was later revealed as a strain on the muscle. Vice-captain and opening batsman Upul Tharanga, who also captained the team in Zimbabwe last year, may captain the team against South Africa.

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson spoke to a cricket website ahead of his team’s Champions Trophy opener on June 2 vs trans-Tasman rivals Australia at Edgabston. Hesson said that if the Kiwis were to win the tournament, they couldn’t dwell on negatives like losing the ICC World Cup final to Australia 2 years ago at the MCG. He added that in a difficult group that also has England and Bangladesh, his team will have to play an aggressive brand of cricket if they have to win. The Blackcaps most recently defeated their neighbours most recently in New Zealand with a 2-0 win in the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy in February.

Current director of England Cricket, Andrew Strauss has defended letting England players participate in the 10th edition of the IPL despite many of them experiencing subsequent injury concerns. Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes, both of whom are key players of England ODI team, sat-out games during the recent 3-match ODI series vs South Africa due to minor injury concerns. Defending his decision, Strauss said that players who went to India benefited massively from their experience in the IPL, giving example of the maturity with which Stokes is playing. Current and former England players like Captain Eoin Morgan and Kevin Pietersen respectively have also been in favour of England players playing in the IPL.