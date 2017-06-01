LIVE TV
  Tech and You — 'Black hole' created in lab; Japan launches new satellite & more

Tech and You — ‘Black hole’ created in lab; Japan launches new satellite & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 1 June 2017 5:13 PM
  • A team of scientists from the Kansas State University has created their own “black hole” using the world’s most powerful X-ray laser. Heavy atoms absorbing X-rays are sucking the electrons from their molecular neighbours like a black hole pulling in matter. The scientists successfully used short pulses of ultra-intense high-energy X-rays to produce a detailed picture of how X-ray radiation interacts with molecules.

  • The Department of Aerospace Engineering at The Indian Institute of Science has developed an amphibious drone named ‘Sisumara’. The drone can be used for monitoring the health of water bodies. The drone can not only land on the water surface and collect necessary samples, but also fly over the water bodies and keep a vigil on exactly where the pollutants are getting into the lakes or rivers.

  • The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have launched a new satellite to improve the global positioning system’s accuracy and establish an efficient communication system in the event of natural disasters. They launched the latest version of the H-IIA rocket with the Michibiki 2 communications satellite on board. Michibiki 2 is Japan’s second Quasi-Zenith satellite, which is a device designed to improve global navigation and augment signals emitted by the US GPS.

  • Scientists at Division of Veterinary Microbiology and Immunology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology – Kashmir have developed a vaccine for the deadly foot-rot disease that has taken heavy toll on sheep and goats in the state. Foot rot is a deadly disease caused by a bacterium which affects the foot of the sheep. It took six years for a team of scientists to develop the vaccine, hailed as pioneering discovery in the farm science.

  • Panasonic has launched a new mid-budget smart phone ‘Eluga I3 Mega’ in India. The phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery. The phone features a 2.5D curved glass design. Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega gets a 5.5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. It is powered 1.3 GHz Quad-core processor, with 3GB RAM, and 16GB internal storage.

First Published | 1 June 2017 5:13 PM
Department of Aerospace Engineering

Eluga I3 Mega

Kansas State University

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Quad Core Processor

Sher-e-Kashmir University

