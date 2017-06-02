Sports Wrap — Murray advances to 3rd round in French Open; Barcelona unveil new coach & more

By NewsX Bureau
2 June 2017
- Top seed Britain’s Andy Murray survived an early scare in the 2nd round of the men’s singles of the French Open to advance to the 3rd round with a hard fought 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3) win over Slovakia’s Martin Klizan. He will next face former US Open champion Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro. Murray was joined in round 3 by Japanese 8th seed Kei Nishikori who dispatched Frenchman Jeremy Chardy with a routine 6-3, 6-0, 7-6(2) win. South Korean prodigy Chung Hyeon also made it to round 3 with a 6-1, 7-5, 6-1 win against Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin.
- Romania’s Simona Halep eased to round 3 of the women’s singles at the French Open with a straight sets victory over Germany’s Tatjana Maria. The 3rd seed Halep secured a 6-4, 6-3 win in an hour and 24 minutes. The 25-year-old Romanian was broken twice in the first round but managed to overcome her German rival. She will face 20-year-old Russian Daria Kasatkina in the 3rd round. Kasatkina won the women’s singles junior title at Roland Garros in 2014.
- Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona officially unveiled Ernesto Valverde as their new manager with a press conference at their home ground Camp Nou. The 53-year-old is a former Barcelona player and has played for a total of 6 clubs in a 14 year professional career. The former Athletic Bilbao coach has signed a 2-year contract with the Catalan giants with an option to sign for another year. He succeeds Luis Enrique who stepped down as Barcelona coach following a disappointing 2016-17 campaign in which the club won only the Spanish Copa Del Rey.
- The Jupiter Police in Florida has released a video of golf legend Tiger Woods behind the bars after his recent arrest on suspicion of driving his Mercedes in an inebriated condition. The 14-time major winner was found passed out at the wheels of the car. The engine was running, the brake lights were on and the right turn signal was blinking. Woods, in a detailed statement, has already attributed the incident to an unexpected reaction to a prescribed medication.
- England’s Max Orrin shared the lead with Italy’s Renato Paratore at the end of day 1 of the 2017 Nordea Masters golf championship in Malmo, Sweden. The 23-year-old European Tour rookie, world number 469, shot a 5-under-par 68 at Barseback Golf and Country Club. The Welsh pair of Jamie Donaldson and Bradley Dredge are both just one shot behind after the opening round. Meanwhile, defending champion Britain’s Matthew Fitzpatrick capped a disappointing day as he finished 5 shots off the lead.
2 June 2017
Sports Wrap — Murray advances to 3rd round in French Open; Barcelona unveil new coach & more
