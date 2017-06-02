In Your World — Explosions and gunfire reported in Philippines; US pulls out from global warming accord & more

By NewsX Bureau
- Gunshots and explosions rang out early Friday at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila’s international airport in the Philippine capital. Philippine police rushed to the Resorts World Manila complex after gunshots rang out at the commercial centre, where smoke began billowing from an upper floor of the mall. There were reports of injuries by witnesses, including a SWAT member, who rushed to the scene and was reportedly fired upon by unidentified men. The Islamic State group was quick to take responsibility for the attack.
- US President Donald Trump has declared that he was pulling the U.S. from the landmark Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat global warming and distancing the country from its closest allies abroad. Framing his decision as “a reassertion of America’s sovereignty,” Trump said that he was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris. He said the U.S. could try to re-enter the deal under more favourable terms or work to establish “an entirely new transaction.” But he indicated that was hardly a priority. Under former President Barack Obama, the U.S. had agreed under the accord to reduce polluting emissions by more than a quarter below 2005 levels by 2025.
- Newly appointed French Defence Minister Sylvie Goulard met her German counterpart Ursula von der Leyen in Berlin. Von der Leyen said that the two countries were expected to launch the European Security and Defence Union which is A European Union-wide initiative to integrate defence capabilities, this year. It was Goulard’s first visit to Germany since she was appointed defence minister in Emmanuel Macron’s government. Von der Leyen also stressed Germany’s commitment to NATO’s Article 5 on mutual defence, saying that there is no indication that this contract will not be fulfilled.
- Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the country plans to build walls along its borders with Iraq and Iran, similar to the one currently being erected along the frontier with Syria. Erdogan said that Turkey has so far completed the construction of a 650-kilometre stretch of the wall along the 911-kilometre border with Syria. Turkey began building the wall in 2014 to boost its security by preventing infiltration of Kurdish militants and Islamic State group fighters as well as refugees from Syria. Erdogan further added that Turkey aims to build the wall along its entire border with Syria.
