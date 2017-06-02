Business Wrap — GDP growth of 7-8% ‘fairly reasonable’ says FM; AI to sell prime real estate & more

By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
2 June 2017
10:57 AM
- Finance minister Arun Jaitley has said that an annual growth rate of 7-8% in GDP is fairly reasonable in the current global situation. He said this in counter to the criticism that the note ban had taken a toll on the economy after a slowdown in the fourth quarter. He also said there will be swift action on the resolution of banks bad loans. He said it will be wrong to attribute the sharp slowdown solely to demonetisation since several factor pulled down the GDP growth to 6.1% in the January-March quarter.
- India and Russia vowed to develop a credit rating industry that will be independent from political conjecture in a move that follows apprehensions about global agencies being biased towards large economies like the US and China. In a joint declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin also planned to explore harmonisation of the respective laws in the two countries regarding credit ratings.
- Air India is planning to sell its properties and land parcels across the country to partially pay off its Rs 46,570 crore debt. Civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju met finance minister Arun Jaitley to decide the process. The idea is to sell real estate assets in cities, airport locations, and airline offices at prime locations. A consultant will be appointed to make a detailed inventory report of the assets and fix a proper valuation for them.
- Bharti Airtel and Telenor India filed a joint application before National Company Law Tribunal for approval of their merger. The company has already received the approval of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited for the proposed scheme of merger. Airtel will acquire Telenor India’s running operations in seven circles Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP East, UP West and Assam.
- The Centre has put in new safeguards following a number of cases of Aadhaar data leaks on government websites. All ministries are being asked to encrypt all Aadhaar data and personal financial details. Apart from this the officials are being sensitised about legal consequences of data breach. And every government department is to now have one official responsible for Aadhaar data protection.
First Published
|
2 June 2017
10:57 AM
Web Title:
Business Wrap — GDP growth of 7-8% ‘fairly reasonable’ says FM; AI to sell prime real estate & more
(Latest News in English from Newsx)