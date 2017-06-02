Metro Wrap — Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; FIR filed against Rishi Kapoor & more

By NewsX Bureau
- BENGALURU: Women staff of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation conducted a strike against their depot manager at Kempegowda bus stand for “persistent verbal abuse” over several months.
- KOLKATA: Authorities have said that the 13.9 km stretch of Metro link between Kavi Subhash and Salt Lake Sector-V should be completed by May, 2019. This link is part of the 32 km Kavi Subhash-Airport link.
- CHENNAI: About 25% of seats remained vacant in post-graduate medical and dental courses in self financed colleges in Tamil Nadu. Only 54 out of 73 seats were filled in unaided colleges.
- KOLKATA: Inland Waterways Authority of India has offered to help the cash-strapped Bengal government to build state-of-the-art gangway pontoon jetties on the Ganga.
- BENGALURU: The BBMP has announced an ambitious plan to introduce 8,000 ‘Shuchi Mitras’who will ensure that everyone from citizens to garbage contractors abides by waste management rules.
- CHENNAI: After two audit reports gave Chennai Central station a poor rating, the revamp of the iconic station has finally begun. The facility is set to accommodate six changes.
- DELHI: Tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining areas of the NCR on Friday morning. The tremors lasted for about one minute. The epicentre of the quake was in Gohana in Haryana.
- HYDERABAD: The Division Bench of the Hyderabad High court expressed deep concern at the spurt of honour killings in the Telugu States and hoped for concerted efforts to end the practice.
- DELHI: The Haryana government has approved the extension of metro rail from Narela in Delhi to Kundli in Sonipat district. The project will be financed by State and the Central governments in 80:20 ratio.
- MUMBAI: Khar police has registered an FIR against actor Rishi Kapoor for trimming a tree more than what was permitted. The FIR was registered based on a BMC complaint.
