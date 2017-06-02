LIVE TV
Tech Journo — Meet dexterous multi-fingered robot

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 2 June 2017 4:04 PM

University of California, Berkeley, has developed a dexterous multi-fingered robot which practices using virtual objects in a simulated world, showing how machine learning and the cloud could revolutionize manual work. The ordinary-looking robot has developed an exceptional knack for picking up awkward and unusual objects.

The work shows how new approaches to robot learning could advance the bots’ capabilities, with the possibility of applying them even in hospitals and homes apart from factories and warehouses.

The robot learned what kind of grip should work for different items by studying a vast data set of 3-D shapes and suitable grasps. The researchers fed images to a large deep-learning neural network connected to a 3-D sensor and a standard robot arm. When a new object is placed in front of it, the robot’s deep-learning system quickly figures out what grasp the arm should use.

The robot is significantly better than anything developed previously. In tests it succeeded in lifting the item and shaking it without dropping the object 98% of the time. When the robot is unsure then it pokes the object in order to figure out a better grasp. According to the researchers this is a significant step up from previous methods. Instead of practicing in the real world, the robot learned by feeding on a data set of more than a thousand objects that includes their 3-D shape, visual appearance, and the physics of grasping them.

First Published | 2 June 2017 4:04 PM
