2 June 2017
4:04 PM
- Joe Root scored an unbeaten 133 off 129 balls, his 10th ODI hundred, as hosts England beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in Champions Trophy 2017 opener at a sold-out Kennington Oval. Earlier, Opener Tamim Iqbal scored 128 off 142 balls, his 9th ODI hundred while wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim chipped in with 79 to take Bangladesh to 305-6 in their 50 overs. In reply, England lost out-of-form opener Jason Roy in just the 3rd over but Alex Hales, who scored 95 off just 86 balls and Joe Root combined for a 159-run partnership. Skipper Eoin Morgan then smashed an unbeaten 75 off just 61 balls in a 143-run partnership with Root to take the hosts to an easy win.
- Former India opener Virender Sehwag was among the 5 candidates to apply for the post of Team India coach after Anil Kumble’s contract expires at the end of the ongoing Champions Trophy. Kumble, who was appointed as coach just last June for 1 year, was not given an extension by the BCCI following reports of rift with captain Virat Kohli and other players. However, as the incumbent, he is an automatic entry in the application process. Other candidates international coaches Tom Moody and Richard Pybus and ex-India players Dodda Ganesh and Lalchand Rajput.
- Sri Lanka are buoyed by the presence of South Africa pace legend Allan Donald as bowling consultant ahead of their Champions Trophy opener vs the Proteas at The Oval on Saturday. World number 7 Sri Lanka face a mammoth task against world number 1 South Africa who have 4 of the top 10 batsmen and the top 2 bowlers in the current ICC ODI rankings. Speaking to the media, Sri Lanka’s team manager Asanka Gurusinha said that Donald’s presence in their camp gave them an edge over the Proteas. He further said that he expected the bowlers to rise to the occasion under the pace legend.
2 June 2017
4:04 PM
Cricket Wrap — England rout Bangladesh in Champions Trophy opener; Sehwag among applicants for India coach & more
