LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Cricket Wrap — England rout Bangladesh in Champions Trophy opener; Sehwag among applicants for India coach & more

Cricket Wrap — England rout Bangladesh in Champions Trophy opener; Sehwag among applicants for India coach & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 2 June 2017 4:04 PM
  • Joe Root scored an unbeaten 133 off 129 balls, his 10th ODI hundred, as hosts England beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in Champions Trophy 2017 opener at a sold-out Kennington Oval. Earlier, Opener Tamim Iqbal scored 128 off 142 balls, his 9th ODI hundred while wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim chipped in with 79 to take Bangladesh to 305-6 in their 50 overs. In reply, England lost out-of-form opener Jason Roy in just the 3rd over but Alex Hales, who scored 95 off just 86 balls and Joe Root combined for a 159-run partnership. Skipper Eoin Morgan then smashed an unbeaten 75 off just 61 balls in a 143-run partnership with Root to take the hosts to an easy win.

  • Former India opener Virender Sehwag was among the 5 candidates to apply for the post of Team India coach after Anil Kumble’s contract expires at the end of the ongoing Champions Trophy. Kumble, who was appointed as coach just last June for 1 year, was not given an extension by the BCCI following reports of rift with captain Virat Kohli and other players. However, as the incumbent, he is an automatic entry in the application process. Other candidates international coaches Tom Moody and Richard Pybus and ex-India players Dodda Ganesh and Lalchand Rajput.

  • Sri Lanka are buoyed by the presence of South Africa pace legend Allan Donald as bowling consultant ahead of their Champions Trophy opener vs the Proteas at The Oval on Saturday. World number 7 Sri Lanka face a mammoth task against world number 1 South Africa who have 4 of the top 10 batsmen and the top 2 bowlers in the current ICC ODI rankings. Speaking to the media, Sri Lanka’s team manager Asanka Gurusinha said that Donald’s presence in their camp gave them an edge over the Proteas. He further said that he expected the bowlers to rise to the occasion under the pace legend.

First Published | 2 June 2017 4:04 PM
Read News On:

Allan Donald

ICC ODI rankings

Proteas

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Cricket Wrap — England rout Bangladesh in Champions Trophy opener; Sehwag among applicants for India coach & more

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Demonetisation ‘biggest scam’ of 2016: P Chidambaram hits out at Narendra Modi government

Entertainment

‘Baywatch’ review: Frothy and engaging

National

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asks police to take strong action against ‘riot mongers’

Sports

CAC member Sourav Ganguly meets BCCI officials; seeks team India’s feedback on Anil Kumble

More Videos

That’s The Trend — Dirty baby washing machine on Furze’s invention show

Tech Journo — Meet dexterous multi-fingered robot

Metro Wrap — Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; FIR filed against Rishi Kapoor & more

Business Wrap — GDP growth of 7-8% ‘fairly reasonable’ says FM; AI to sell prime real estate & more

In Your World — Explosions and gunfire reported in Philippines; US pulls out from global warming accord & more

Sports Wrap — Murray advances to 3rd round in French Open; Barcelona unveil new coach & more

Tech and You — ‘Black hole’ created in lab; Japan launches new satellite & more

Metro Wrap — 87 acres of Mangroves to be cut in Mumbai; thousand new DTC buses on road soon & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.