  That's The Trend — Dirty baby washing machine on Furze's invention show

That’s The Trend — Dirty baby washing machine on Furze’s invention show

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 2 June 2017 4:35 PM

On the latest episode of Furze’s Invention Show, the British inventor Colin Furze had something special for new babies and their new parents.

The host showcases his new invention labelled ‘Furze wash and go’ which is ‘a baby washing machine’. Before showcasing his insane new invention he also mentions that he is father to two kids, so we can trust him…but we’ll let you decide on that.

Before unveiling his invention, the host talks about one of the downsides of rearing a baby. That is the dreaded task of changing soiled nappies at regular intervals.

To make it absolutely clear that the invention is for babies, Colin beats drums and keeps chanting ‘it’s for babies’. Good he does that, because one would certainly need reassurance to use that device!

Then, he talks about the machine he has invented. He has used a jet hand drier to make it into a baby washing machine.

Colin has stretched the space between the water jets where one puts his or her hand in the dryer so that it fits a baby in it. This he calls as an invention!

Colin uses dummy babies to demonstrate the process and prove how useful his so-called invention is.

Want to know how this machine looks and how effective it can be? Log on to YouTube and witness at this invention.

This video is trending on YouTube with over 2 lakh views and counting.

First Published | 2 June 2017 4:35 PM
baby washing machine

British inventor

Colin Furze

Dirty baby washing machine

dummy babies

Furze

Furze wash and go

Washing machine

That's The Trend — Dirty baby washing machine on Furze's invention show

Latest News in English

