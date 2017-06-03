LIVE TV
  3. Sports Wrap — Djokovic reaches pre-quarters; Serbia defeats US in FIVB Volleyball World League opener & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 3 June 2017 11:25 AM
  • A defiant Novak Djokovic came through a tough battle with Diego Schwartzman to reach the fourth round of the French Open on Friday. The defending champion twice came from set down to stay in contention to retain his title. He eventually pulled off to win an absorbing contest 5-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-1 in three hours and 18 minutes. Djokovic was given a code violation and two time violations in a tense encounter with the Schwartzman.

  • Venus Williams reached the French Open’s fourth round by beating an opponent who is 15 years younger than her on Friday. Williams continues to confront both advancing age and the next generation on the rise with complete confidence. Two weeks away from celebrating her 37th birthday, Williams was in her vintage form overpowering Elise Mertens, 6-3, 6-1, in reaching the Roland Garros fourth round for the 10th time without dropping a set.

  • Defending champions Serbia defeated the USA three sets-to-one on Friday to make a winning start to their 2017 FIVB Volleyball World League campaign. The two teams have history in this tournament, with the USA defeating Serbia in the 2008 final, but victory rarely looked in doubt for Grbic Nikola’s men this time around. Ivovic Marko top scored for Serbia with 17 points, while Sander Taylor had the best tally for the Americans scoring 13 points.

  • Real Madrid arrived in Wales on Friday ahead of the UEFA Champions League final. Real Madrid’s players along with their coaching staff landed in Cardiff. The La Liga champions are aiming to become the first club to retain the UEFA Champions League trophy since its restructure in 1992. Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored his 400th goal for the club and needs one more for 50 goals this season. Zinedine Zidane’s side went 40 games unbeaten between April 2016 and January 2017. Their form has been patchier since, with six defeats in all competitions.

  • Jason Dufner holed out from 176 yards on the 18th hole for an eagle, and then added three more birdies on the front nine at Muirfield Village for his second 7-under 65. That put him at 130 and gave him the 36-hole scoring record at the Memorial. Dufner now needs a 67 Saturday to break the 54-hole record set by Hoch in 1987. Scott Hoch in 1987 and Rickie Fowler in 2010 previously shared the record at 13-under 131.

First Published | 3 June 2017 11:25 AM
Read News On:

Diego Schwartzman

FIVB Volleyball World League

Jason Dufner

La Liga champions

