Business Wrap — NITI Aayog sounds warning to Centre over AI debt crisis; ‘job losses’ at Infosys & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 3 June 2017 11:25 AM
  • NITI Aayog’s Arvind Panagariya has said that national carrier Air India’s swelling debt of Rs. 55,000 crore may keep away both national and international private players in terms of selling the carrier. He added that in order to counter this, the centre will have to take a call on whether to write off the whole or some part of this huge debt. Citing various international examples, the Niti Aayog in its report to the PMO, has proposed total privatisation of the national carrier.

  • Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao and co-chairman Ravi Venkatesan met union technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi on Friday. Rao responded to reports of job losses at the IT major, calling them overstated. He said that the company will hire 20,000 people this year as against only 400 people being asked to leave on performance grounds. He further said that the technology-driven transformation presents new opportunities for companies like Infosys.

  • GVK Power and Infrastructure has decided to sell the remaining 10% stake that it owns in Bangalore International Airport to Fairfax India Holdings Corporation for Rs. 1,290 crore. According to the company, the proceeds of the current sale are to be used for further reducing debt. At the end of March, the total debt of GVK group stood at Rs. 25,000 crore. Also in March, the company had sold its 33% stake to Fairfax, post which it retained a 10% share in the airport.

  • Reliance Communications got a 7-month respite on all its debt from bankers, during which it is expected to make interest and principal repayment. Chairman Anil Ambani said that the company has decided to hive off its wireless telephone business, which would be merged with Aircel and help reduce debt by Rs. 14,000 crore. A further Rs. 11,000 crore will be generated by selling majority stake in its telecom tower business to equity fund Brookfield.

  • China’s richest man and Alibaba group founder Jack Ma is locked in a bitter dispute with fellow billionaire Wang Wei. The dispute is said to be over the lucrative business of shipping Alibaba’s parcels. Wei’s SF Holdings has accused Alibaba’s delivery affiliate Cainiao of removing the company as a shipping option and blocking access to vital data. Cainiao has instead accused SF of taking information it needed to get parcels to customers.

First Published | 3 June 2017 11:25 AM
