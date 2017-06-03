LIVE TV
In Your World — World forges ahead with Paris Climate Deal; Ireland set to have first gay PM & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 3 June 2017 11:49 AM
  • The world forged ahead with the Paris climate deal after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the pact. The president’s act triggered bitter condemnation from across the globe for his decision. Trump had announced on Thursday that his administration would immediately stop implementing the 195-nation accord. He also faced backlash from former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Pacific islanders expressed shock at the US decision as the islands are at a risk of being swallowed by the rising sea level, and they accused the United States for abandoning them.

  • German authorities have shut down and cleared thousands of fans from a popular rock music festival on Friday night after receiving a concrete terrorist threat. The government had tips of a possible terrorist attack on the Rock am Ring festival and it was shut down on its opening night as a precaution. A German Band Rammstein was Friday’s headliner. Around 90,000 people were expected at the annual 3-day festival. Overall 85 bands were scheduled to play in the event. Some 1,200 uniformed and plain clothed police personnel were to be on hand for the event.

  • Leo Varadkar is set to become the Republic of Ireland’s next Prime Minister after winning the leadership of the Fine Gael party. The 38-year-old will become the first gay PM and will also be the country’s youngest ever leader. Varadkar beat Housing Minister Simon Coveney with 60% of the votes to lead. Varadkar is set to be sworn in as Ireland’s first gay PM on June 13. Ireland became the first country to adopt gay marriage via a popular vote in 2015, and Varadkar as the prime Minister shows promising signs of the country’s rapid social change.

  • Venezuelan students marched to the headquarters of state television station VTV in Caracas to oppose its coverage of the anti-government unrest which has engulfed the nation for more than two months. Students representing the capital’s main universities were allowed inside the station to meet the country’s Communications Minister Ernesto Villegas. President Nicolas Maduros has billed his plans to rewrite the constitution as a battle to restore peace in Venezuela after more than two months of anti-government unrest.

  • Nepal’s Parliament is set to elect a new premier on Sunday after Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, submitted his resignation on May 24. Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba is expected to be next premier of the country. The Parliament Secretariat will publish the final list of candidates after 4:30 PM on Saturday and the voting will be conducted at 11 AM on Sunday. Prachanda had resigned to pave the way for Deuba to become the next premier, as per an understanding the two leaders had reached in August 2016.

First Published | 3 June 2017 11:49 AM
