Metro Wrap — Maharashtra farmers call off strike; DND Flyway to meet Ashram flyover & more

3 June 2017
- MUMBAI: Maharashtra farmers who were protesting to get loan waiver and better procurement prices called off their strike after meeting CM Devendra Fadnavis who promised to look into their grievances.
- BENGALURU: Bengaluru Police on Friday stopped 3 protests in the city, that were to be organized by left wing parties and a group of lawyers against the centre’s recent ban on sale of cattle for slaughter.
- DELHI: The DND Flyway will now be connected to the Ashram Flyover as the PWD will construct an elevated road between that will touch down at a point where the DND Flyway starts.
- CHENNAI: The Government Railway Police has reported an alarming 28% rise in deaths on railway lines in Chennai and its outlying areas in the first 4 months of 2017 from the corresponding period last year.
- HYDERABAD: Activists belonging to citizens group Hyderabad Rising will form a human chain on Sunday evening urging the government to stop cutting more than 2,000 fully grown trees at the KBR Park.
- BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday permitted Yard House Brewery Pvt Ltd to run its businesses in Bellandur lake catchment area on condition that it shall not discharge any effluents into the lake.
- MUMBAI: The Mumbai University will offer gender studies as an interdisciplinary course to students of MA part II as part of the choice-based credit system.
- DELHI: The NDMC has renamed The Officer’s Mess Road in Chanakyapuri as Alexander M Kadakin Marg in memory of the late Russian envoy to India who passed away in January.
- KOLKATA: The Regional Meterological Centre has indicated severe thunderstorm with intense rain in Bengal in Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Malda, Murshidabad and West Burdwan on Saturday.
- DELHI: A minor fire was reported from an electrical panel at a control room at Delhi Metro’s Barakhamba Road station late Thursday night. It was brought under control in 20 minutes.
3 June 2017
Maharashtra farmers call off strike; DND Flyway to meet Ashram flyover & more
