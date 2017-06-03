LIVE TV
  Tech Journo: Meet Flipp — a buttonless remote

Updated: 3 June 2017 2:12 PM

There are plenty of smart home remotes that are packed with tons of features for controlling all sorts of things at home and now there is a device that can control all kinds of music.
Flipp is a Kickstarter project and its goal is to help a person easily control music. It is the simplest way to listen to music with a functionality standpoint. It is a single device which does all the things from listening to music, to changing the songs. Flipp is the first product from a new Scandinavian company called Synt. It is a start-up which is dedicated to creating new connected device start-ups like Flipp.

Flipp is a roughly palm-sized disc that does four things: play and pause music, control volume, skip songs and skip playlists. Each of these actions is tied to a specific motion based on which way a person is holding Flipp. If a person rotates it with the speckled white face up, they can control the volume. Flipping it over to black side while rotating, signals the remote to skip through songs on a playlist. Press and rotate for switching between different playlists and when pressing the remote once, toggle play or pause button no matter which side is up.

Flipp works by connecting to an included Flipp hub, which in turn connects it to speakers over Wi-Fi. The device is compatible with any Spotify Connect-powered speaker or a Sonos system. It can also configure multiple remotes to control different speakers or a group of speakers. The remote then connects to the hub over a 2.4 radio frequency. The device is powered by a standard coin-cell battery which will last up to two years. Flipp is definitely set to make our lives simpler.

First Published | 3 June 2017 2:12 PM
