LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. India this hour: GST scheduled for July 1 rollout; NIA recovers Rs 2.5 cr cash in raids on separatists, hawala dealers

India this hour: GST scheduled for July 1 rollout; NIA recovers Rs 2.5 cr cash in raids on separatists, hawala dealers

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 4 June 2017 10:12 AM

J&K: Naik Dipak Maity and Grenadier Manivannan G martyred in Qazigund terrorist attack. Terrorists attacked army convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Saturday injuring 4 jawans

NIA finds over Rs 2.5 crore cash, LeT letterheads in raids on separatists, hawala dealers. 14 places in Kashmir, 8 in Delhi were raided over investigation into terror funding in J&K.

FM: Footwear priced at less than Rs 500 to be taxed at 5%, those above Rs 500 to attract 18%.Gold & gold jewellery will be taxed at 3%; 0.25% rate to be imposed on rough diamonds.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says he is confident GST hurdles will be cleared by July 1. Deliberations on pending items will be taken up during GST council meet on June 11.

DMK chief Karunanidhi’s birthday turns PM Modi-bashing day for opposition. Stalin leads charge against PM; Rahul Gandhi joins in with blistering attacks.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announces farm loan waiver of Rs 30,000 crore. Waiver only for small and marginal farmers with land holdings of 5 acres.

Police book IIT student’s husband and in-laws for dowry death. Cops claim to have found “disturbing” images on husband’s FB chat.

Bihar “topper” Ganesh Kumar was involved in Rs 15 lakh fraud case in Jharkhand.
Police: He is guilty of embezzling the money for a Kolkata-based chit fund company.

India to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy in Edgbaston today.This is the first time the two teams meet in ODIs after the 2015 World Cup in Australia.

Coast Guard Karnataka rescued 4 personnel from Dredger Ibis which was in distress 4-kms South of old port Mangalore; 23 still on vessel.

First Published | 4 June 2017 9:46 AM
Read News On:

4 jawans

Naik Dipak Maity

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: India this hour: GST scheduled for July 1 rollout; NIA recovers Rs 2.5 cr cash in raids on separatists, hawala dealers

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

GST ready for rollout on July 1 after all pending rates fixed, gold to be taxed at 3%

Entertainment

Nicole Kidman donating wedding dress to artist

National

Media query prepared Army for surgical strike across LoC: CM Manohar Parrikar

Sports

Over 400 injured in stampede during UEFA Champions League final in Turin

More Videos

Metro Wrap — Maharashtra farmers call off strike; DND Flyway to meet Ashram flyover & more

Tech Journo: Meet Flipp — a buttonless remote

In Your World — World forges ahead with Paris Climate Deal; Ireland set to have first gay PM & more

Sports Wrap — Djokovic reaches pre-quarters; Serbia defeats US in FIVB Volleyball World League opener & more

Business Wrap — NITI Aayog sounds warning to Centre over AI debt crisis; ‘job losses’ at Infosys & more

That’s The Trend — Dirty baby washing machine on Furze’s invention show

Cricket Wrap — England rout Bangladesh in Champions Trophy opener; Sehwag among applicants for India coach & more

Tech Journo — Meet dexterous multi-fingered robot

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.