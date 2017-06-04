India this hour: GST scheduled for July 1 rollout; NIA recovers Rs 2.5 cr cash in raids on separatists, hawala dealers

J&K: Naik Dipak Maity and Grenadier Manivannan G martyred in Qazigund terrorist attack. Terrorists attacked army convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Saturday injuring 4 jawans

NIA finds over Rs 2.5 crore cash, LeT letterheads in raids on separatists, hawala dealers. 14 places in Kashmir, 8 in Delhi were raided over investigation into terror funding in J&K.

FM: Footwear priced at less than Rs 500 to be taxed at 5%, those above Rs 500 to attract 18%.Gold & gold jewellery will be taxed at 3%; 0.25% rate to be imposed on rough diamonds.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says he is confident GST hurdles will be cleared by July 1. Deliberations on pending items will be taken up during GST council meet on June 11.

DMK chief Karunanidhi’s birthday turns PM Modi-bashing day for opposition. Stalin leads charge against PM; Rahul Gandhi joins in with blistering attacks.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announces farm loan waiver of Rs 30,000 crore. Waiver only for small and marginal farmers with land holdings of 5 acres.

Police book IIT student’s husband and in-laws for dowry death. Cops claim to have found “disturbing” images on husband’s FB chat.

Bihar “topper” Ganesh Kumar was involved in Rs 15 lakh fraud case in Jharkhand.

Police: He is guilty of embezzling the money for a Kolkata-based chit fund company.

India to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy in Edgbaston today.This is the first time the two teams meet in ODIs after the 2015 World Cup in Australia.

Coast Guard Karnataka rescued 4 personnel from Dredger Ibis which was in distress 4-kms South of old port Mangalore; 23 still on vessel.