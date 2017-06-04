In your World: 6 killed in London terror attack; protesters clash with riot police in Venezuelan capital & more

5 Jihadi terrorists have reportedly killed 7 people and left dozens more injured in a horrific rampage around two locations in central London. Eyewitnesses say that the men first mowed down about 20 pedestrians at the London Bridge and then began randomly stabbing people with 12-inch hunting knives. The terrorists also stormed into a busy pub in the nearby Borough Market, where a man was reportedly stabbed 5 times in the chest. 2 terrorists were reportedly gunned down while hunt is on for the other 3.

At least 7 people have been killed and more than 119 wounded in 3 separate explosions at a cemetery during a high-profile funeral in Kabul, the 3rd attack in 4 days in the Afghan capital. The funeral was for Salim Ezadyar who was the son of senator Alam Ezadyar. Salim was one of several protesters killed on Friday at a large demonstration calling for the resignation of the government after a large truck bomb killed nearly 100 people on Wednesday in a highly secure diplomatic area of the city. Police had opened fire during the demonstrations leading to deaths of several protesters.

Opposition protesters clashed with riot police in Venezuelan capital Caracas. Protesters banged on empty pots to protest the lack of food and pushed police barricades to be allowed to get into the centre of the city but their efforts ended in failure when police used water cannons on them to push them back. Meanwhile, opposition leader Henrique Capriles, who was tear-gassed during the protest, hit out at President Nicolas Maduro saying that he was getting fatter everyday while people were dying.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte made his first official comments about Friday’s attack at a casino in Manila, saying that the attack was not a handiwork of the IS group and that the attacker was crazy because he stole chips, even though he wouldn’t be able to use them. A gunman entered the Resorts World Manila complex early on Friday and set fire to the gambling tables, unleashing smoke that killed 37 patrons and casino employees. He fled with $2 million US dollars in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and killed himself.

The South Sudan health ministry has said that the country’s health minister was very concerned about deaths of 15 young children in a botched measles vaccination campaign and was investigating the case. The government said that the children died of sepsis in a vaccination campaign that saw people as young as 12 years old administering the vaccines. However, the ongoing anti-measles campaign in the country will continue except in the rural town of Kapoeta, where the children died.