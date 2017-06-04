LIVE TV
Business: GST Council finalises tax rates; Jio's entry triggers price war and more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 4 June 2017 12:22 PM

The GST Council led by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has finalised on the tax rates under Goods and Services Tax on almost all items. The tax on footwear, textiles and apparels below Rs 1000 will get lower. But the council has decided to set a higher taxation rate of 3% on gold and gold jewellery making them slightly more expensive from July 1. The consumer durable products are expected to get expensive after the roll out of GST.

India’s JSW Steel raised its bid for Italy’s troubled Ilva steel plant in a challenge to a group that was declared the winner of the tender process last month, but whose offer faces labour union opposition. JSW has said that it would put up 1.85 billion euros and that it would immediately hire 9,800 employees. The company had originally offered about 1.2 billion euros. Ilva directly employs people in an economically depressed area of southern Italy.

Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Communications, has said Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio’s entry into the telecom sector would help his debt-laden company in the long-term. Anil-led RCom reported its 2nd consecutive quarterly loss on May 28 and had its credit ratings downgraded. The entry of Jio has triggered a price war in the country’s telecommunications sector. Telecom operators are facing pressure on income, profitability and other financial metrics.

SpiceJet has reported 43% fall in net profit at Rs. 41.6 crore for the fourth quarter due to higher fuel cost and lower yield on account of demonetisation. However, for the full fiscal 2016-17, the airline posted a net profit of Rs. 430 crore. SpiceJet also announced that it will purchase up to 205 new aircraft from Boeing for Rs 1,50,000 crore in January this month. It is one of the largest deals in Indian aviation sector.

Axis Bank is currently looking to expand the scale of its digital transactions. Such transactions currently make up 70% of the bank’s overall transactions but the branch banking accounts for only 12%. Mobile banking transactions of the bank surged 140% while internet banking moved up 36% in last fiscal. This was the after affect of demonetisation which sucked cash out of the system. The bank continued its transactions momentum with cards during the crisis.

First Published | 4 June 2017 12:22 PM
Web Title: Business: GST Council finalises tax rates; Jio’s entry triggers price war and more

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

