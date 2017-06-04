LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Snap Sports: Ronaldo helps Real Madrid retain No.1 position; Andy Murray through to 4th round of French Open & more

Snap Sports: Ronaldo helps Real Madrid retain No.1 position; Andy Murray through to 4th round of French Open & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 4 June 2017 1:47 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid retained the Champions League in scintillating style with a 4-1 rout of Serie A champions Juventus in Cardiff, Wales. This was Real’s record 12th triumph in this competition and 3rd in last 4 seasons. Ronaldo put Real Madrid into lead in the 20th minute before Mario Mandzukic (mandzukich) equalised with a stunning overhead kick 7 minutes later. Real were unstoppable in the 2nd half as Casmeiro put his team into the lead again in the 61st minute. Ronaldo scored his 2nd goal of the evening just 3 minutes later and Marco Asensio completed the rout in the 90th minute.

Top seed Britain’s Andy Murray moved into the 4th round with straight sets 7-6(10-8), 7-5, 6-0 win against Argentina’s Juan (huan) Martin del Potro. The victory, however, was far from easy for Murray who is also a 3-time Grand Slam champion, having won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 and US Open in 2012. The 30-year-old was stretched for 84 minutes in the 1st set by 2009 US Open champion del Potro before eventually winning it in a tiebreaker. After some more tussle in the 2nd set, del Potro began to fade, allowing Murray to wrap up the match.

9th seed Agnzieszka Radwanska (agni-eshka rad-wan-ska) of Poland was knocked out in the 3rd round of women’s singles at the French Open by France’s Alize Cornet (t silent). The former world no.2 was beaten in straights sets 2-6, 1-6 by Cornet who will next meet 28th seed Caroline Garcia in an all-French encounter. Romania’s 3rd seed Simona Halep too eased into the 4th round with a commanding 6-0, 7-5 win over Russia’s Daria Kasatkina. She will next face Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro.

Current men’s world champions Poland beat their hosts, Italy, 3 sets to 1 in the Volleyball World League on Saturday. The 2 teams were looking to build on their opening day wins over Iran and Brazil respectively. Poland started aggressively and led the hosts 12-7 in the first set before the Italians hit back to take the set 25-21. However, that was as good as it got for the home supporters as the Poles hit back in the next 3 sets and completed a 21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 victory to move on to five points in Pool A1.

America’s Daniel Summerhays hit a 26 feet birdie on the 8th hole to move into joint lead with compatriot Jason Dufner at the 2017 Memorial Golf tournament in Dublin, Ireland. The 33-year-old Summerhays, who has never won on the PGA Tour, looks to be on the right path as the previous 3 winners of the Memorial had themselves never won on the PGA Tour. The duo is followed by another American Matt Kuchar who solely occupies the 2nd position.

First Published | 4 June 2017 1:47 PM
Read News On:

Casmeiro

Daniel Summerhays

Mario Mandzukic

PGA tour

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Snap Sports: Ronaldo helps Real Madrid retain No.1 position; Andy Murray through to 4th round of French Open & more

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

GST ready for rollout on July 1 after all pending rates fixed, gold to be taxed at 3%

Entertainment

Google dedicates its doodle to Nutan on her 81st birthday

National

Jammu records season’s hottest day

Sports

Over 400 injured in stampede during UEFA Champions League final in Turin

More Videos

Business: GST Council finalises tax rates; Jio’s entry triggers price war and more

In your World: 6 killed in London terror attack; protesters clash with riot police in Venezuelan capital & more

India this hour: GST scheduled for July 1 rollout; NIA recovers Rs 2.5 cr cash in raids on separatists, hawala dealers

Metro Wrap — Maharashtra farmers call off strike; DND Flyway to meet Ashram flyover & more

Tech Journo: Meet Flipp — a buttonless remote

In Your World — World forges ahead with Paris Climate Deal; Ireland set to have first gay PM & more

Sports Wrap — Djokovic reaches pre-quarters; Serbia defeats US in FIVB Volleyball World League opener & more

Business Wrap — NITI Aayog sounds warning to Centre over AI debt crisis; ‘job losses’ at Infosys & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.