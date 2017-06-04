LIVE TV
  Metro Top: 'Signature Bridge' may not be ready this year; Maharashtra farmers divided on state-wide strike & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 4 June 2017 5:17 PM

Delhi: Fund crunch has hit the Signature Bridge in north Delhi’s Wazirabad which is unlikely to see the light of day this year. Officials have said that the project is delayed as the requisite funds have not been sanctioned.

Mumbai: The farmers groups are divided on withdrawing their state-wide strike which entered its 4th day on Sunday. CM Fadnavis announced a Rs 30,000 crore loan waiver scheme for them on Saturday.

Bengaluru: At least 3,000 liquor vends in Karnataka are set to close after June 30 due the ban by the Supreme Court. The state government’s efforts to save them have met with partial success.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has thrown open the scope of research in state universities. She has allotted a fund of Rs 20 crore for the Non-NET scholarship.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is set to get imported sand at one-third rate from Malaysia and Cambodia. The state is facing sand scarcity which is affecting construction companies.

Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of the Class X board exams on Saturday. The pass percentage for Delhi dropped steeply to 78.1% this year.

Mumbai: Nearly 1,000 people plan to gather at Juhu beach on Sunday evening and hold a memorial service for animals that die in human hands.

Chennai: Chennai underground metro station will soon get kiosks that will sell soft drinks and snacks as the first attempt to increase footfall. Eateries will come up soon at these stations.

Bengaluru: The visitors to Cubbon Park and Lalbagh may find it tough to find a public toilet in the near future. The company which maintained toilets in the park under the Swachh Bharat Mission has chipped the funds.

Kolkata: The All India Council for Technical Education has slashed 800 engineering seats in the state this year. The council has also terminated nearly 24 courses in private .

First Published | 4 June 2017 5:17 PM
Engineering colleges

